Game Notes: South Carolina 24, Kentucky 14

Here are game notes from Kentucky's 24-14 loss at home to South Carolina:

Team Notes

UK has allowed 24 or fewer points in 10 straight games, while the Cats have gone 8-2 during that span.

It is the longest streak since a 12-game stretch of 24 or fewer in the 1979-80 seasons.

UK has allowed 30 or fewer points in 52 of the last 58 games.

UK has allowed 98 points so far this season, fewest in the first six games since 2018 (83 in the first six games).

UK has allowed fewer than 400 yards in 10 consecutive games.

Kentucky had 11 players catch passes in the game against South Carolina, the most since October 24, 2015 when 11 Wildcats had receptions at Mississippi State.

Player Notes

Quarterback Kaiya Sheron had 15 completions, and just one interception, on 27 attempts for 178 yards and two touchdowns in his first collegiate start.

The redshirt freshman recorded the first touchdown of his career on a 16-yard pass to tight end Jordan Dingle in the second quarter. He later connected with running back JuTahn McClain on a 10-yard touchdown throw.

Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed 22 times for 126 yards.

This was the 16th 100-yard rushing game of his career, the third-most in program history.

He now has 2,938 career rushing yards, helping him improve to fifth place on the school’s all-time list.

He is the first player in school history to have at least three 125-yard rushing games against the same opponent. In four games, he carried the ball 68 for 474 yards (7.0 per carry) and four touchdowns.

Tight end Jordan Dingle hauled in the second score of his career on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Kaiya Sheron for Kentucky’s first points of the game.

Dingle has scored touchdowns in back-to-back games after he caught a 17-yard touchdown pass at Ole Miss.

Running back JuTahn McClain had a 10-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter, his first score of the season.

It marked his only reception of the night.

He also rushed three times for 19 yards.

Wide receiver Chauncey Magwood led all wideouts with two receptions for 37 yards.

Wide receiver Dane Key had two receptions for 22 yards

Wide receiver Tayvion Robinson had one catch for 27 yards.

Linebacker DeAndre Square led Kentucky with nine total tackles on 1.5 TFL and tied linebacker Jordan Wright for the team lead with six solo tackles.

Square tied defensive back Tyrell Ajian in sacks with one apiece.