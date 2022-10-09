Game Notes: South Carolina 24, Kentucky 14
Here are game notes from Kentucky's 24-14 loss at home to South Carolina:
Team Notes
- UK has allowed 24 or fewer points in 10 straight games, while the Cats have gone 8-2 during that span.
- It is the longest streak since a 12-game stretch of 24 or fewer in the 1979-80 seasons.
- UK has allowed 30 or fewer points in 52 of the last 58 games.
- UK has allowed 98 points so far this season, fewest in the first six games since 2018 (83 in the first six games).
- UK has allowed fewer than 400 yards in 10 consecutive games.
- Kentucky had 11 players catch passes in the game against South Carolina, the most since October 24, 2015 when 11 Wildcats had receptions at Mississippi State.
Player Notes
- Quarterback Kaiya Sheron had 15 completions, and just one interception, on 27 attempts for 178 yards and two touchdowns in his first collegiate start.
- The redshirt freshman recorded the first touchdown of his career on a 16-yard pass to tight end Jordan Dingle in the second quarter. He later connected with running back JuTahn McClain on a 10-yard touchdown throw.
- Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed 22 times for 126 yards.
Scroll to Continue
Read More
- This was the 16th 100-yard rushing game of his career, the third-most in program history.
- He now has 2,938 career rushing yards, helping him improve to fifth place on the school’s all-time list.
- He is the first player in school history to have at least three 125-yard rushing games against the same opponent. In four games, he carried the ball 68 for 474 yards (7.0 per carry) and four touchdowns.
- Tight end Jordan Dingle hauled in the second score of his career on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Kaiya Sheron for Kentucky’s first points of the game.
- Dingle has scored touchdowns in back-to-back games after he caught a 17-yard touchdown pass at Ole Miss.
- Running back JuTahn McClain had a 10-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter, his first score of the season.
- It marked his only reception of the night.
- He also rushed three times for 19 yards.
- Wide receiver Chauncey Magwood led all wideouts with two receptions for 37 yards.
- Wide receiver Dane Key had two receptions for 22 yards
- Wide receiver Tayvion Robinson had one catch for 27 yards.
- Linebacker DeAndre Square led Kentucky with nine total tackles on 1.5 TFL and tied linebacker Jordan Wright for the team lead with six solo tackles.
- Square tied defensive back Tyrell Ajian in sacks with one apiece.
- Linebacker Jordan Wright had seven tackles, including six solo tackles, for a team-best 2.0 TFL.
- Linebacker Trevin Wallace had his first career interception at Kentucky’s 13-yard line to kill a five-play drive preventing South Carolina from scoring before halftime.