Game Prediction: No. 22 Kentucky-No. 16 Mississippi State

On Saturday night in Lexington, the No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats will look to end a two-game skid, taking on the No. 16 Mississippi State Bulldogs, who enter the matchup on a three-game winning streak. Ahead of tonight's cross-division clash, here are some final thoughts and a prediction as the Cats look to get back on track under the lights at Kroger Field:

Many storylines to analyze for this one. On paper, it's easy to chalk up the South Carolina loss to not having Will Levis under center. There's certain things that he can do that, with no offense to Kaiya Sheron, nobody else on the team can even think about doing. He can hit the crazy deep throw to Tayvion Robinson, or scramble out of the pocket and bulldoze a couple of defenders, maybe hurdling one along the way.

But to me, I think the issue is bigger than Levis playing QB or not. I've harped on the glaring problem that the offensive line has become, maybe more than anyone this season. I think that a usual, standard Kentucky O-line would have this team undefeated at 6-0. There is no more "gelling as a unit" or "finding continuity" for this group, in my eyes. It is what it is, and what it is...is bad. It's clearly the biggest disadvantage for either team entering Saturday night.

If you put your gambling hat on, or if you've followed the sport long enough, this is an obvious spot that points to a UK bounce-back. The Bulldogs are red-hot and maybe the most underrated team in the country, while Kentucky is reeling and on the verge of having its entire season fall apart due to a third loss in a row. Mark Stoops is an underdog at home, Levis is back, everything is leading to a nice upset win in Lexington.

I think Chris Rodriguez will get his yards, Levis will find Robinson, Dane Key or Barion Brown for an explosive play or two, and the defense will come up with an important stop at some point in the second half. BUT, facing that air raid attack for your seventh-consecutive game with a battered and bruised defense is not going to be fun. Kentucky is going to half to withstand some double-digit-play drives, and if its offense can't stay on the field for just as long, we may witness the Wildcats wilt down the stretch for the second week in a row.

Unfortunately for Big Blue Nation, I think that will be the case. I do not like this spot for Kentucky. You're asking an offense that has stumbled in SEC play to try and go toe-to-toe with a team that has scored at least 39 points in all but one game this season. Kentucky will get on the board and put up a decent enough fight, but I think the skid continues in Lexington.

Mississippi State 34, Kentucky 24