Halftime Thoughts: Kaiya Sheron Holding His Own Against South Carolina

Nightmare Start

It couldn't have gone much worse for Kentucky's first snap of the game, as the Cats tried a little trickery, but Chris Rodriguez couldn't get the ball to Barion Brown. The Gamecocks scored one play later.

The first quarter was about as ugly as possible. Chris Rodriguez did his thing, and to Sheron's credit, he looked comfortable in the pocket, but nothing was forming. Scangarello tried to get Barion Brown into space early but the Gamecocks snuffed out most of those plays.

Deondre Buford, making his first career start in place of Jeremy Flax, picked up two false starts on the second drive of the game. All in all, not a great first quarter for the Cats.

Sheron Looks the Part

More on Sheron, as he really did a nice job managing the game. 5-9, 36 yards and a touchdown. His TD pass to Jordan Dingle was a beautiful throw on a beautiful play-call by Rich Scangarello. He should've had a nice completion to Barion Brown downfield, but the freshman couldn't hold on.

Aside from an awkward scramble in the first quarter, the redshirt freshman did what was asked of him in the first 30 minutes.

Feed Chris Rodriguez

It feels like an old Kentucky football game, as a dominant running back is putting the offense on his back. C-Rod has 97 yards on 16 attempts, including some really bullish runs. The guy runs harder than anyone, and is doing all he can after that muffed play to open the game.

The gameplan was simple and will likely remain simple in the second half...give the ball to No. 24.

Stout Defense

Welcome back J.J. Weaver. The Cats have missed his presence on defense, he's made multiple big-time hits so far. The defense as a whole has done a great job of containing Spencer Rattler in the pocket, not allowing him to scramble for any significant yardage.

Trevin Wallace came up with a huge interception on a 50-50 ball, allowing the Wildcats to stay tied. Not bad for a non-DB.

Special Teams Woes

Boy...it's been a rough season for the kicking and punting units. Colin Goodfellow had his first punt blocked, then his second went for just 35 yards.

Matt Ruffolo had his lone field goal attempt doink off the left upright...he can't get any momentum going after a rough week in Oxford.

Special teams might be the reason Kentucky loses this game if they don't get those problems fixed pronto.

For live updates of the second half, follow along here.