Halftime Thoughts: Kentucky 21, Youngstown State 0

No. 9 Kentucky leads Youngstown State 21-0 at halftime here in Lexington. While the defense is pitching a shutout, it's been a lackluster day for the offense thus far.

Will Levis has thrown an interception, while La'Vell Wright fumbled near midfield in the second quarter. The wide receivers continue to click, but results have been harder to come by than they would've liked. Here are some halftime thoughts:

Offensive Line Woes Continue

Through one half, Kentucky's offensive line has allowed three more sacks, this time to an FCS opponent. The loss of Tashawn Manning hurts, as once again the Big Blue Wall cannot field its entire starting unit. Will Levis hasn't done the O-line any favors, either, as he's been quick to try and evade the pocket at the first sign of danger, leading to some plays ending quickly. There may be some sort of deep-rooted issue with Kentucky in the trenches, but it needs to be sorted out soon.

Jeremy Flax went down towards the end of the half, meaning that the right side of the O-line is down to the backups. David Wohlabaugh replaced Flax, while Quintin Wilson is in for Manning.

Dane Key = Touchdown Machine

The Lexington native has now recorded a touchdown catch in each of his first three games as a Wildcat, which is unprecedented territory. Tayvion Robinson has been considered the "WR1" of the group, but it's been Key that has come correct with the big play ability. There may be some records with Key's name attached to them by the time he leaves Kentucky.

No Give From the UK Defense

Kentucky gave up just one first down in the first half. The Youngstown offense threatened in its first couple of drives, but once the Wildcat defense settled in, there was no moving the chains consistently for the Penguins. Five Cats have three tackles:

Deone Walker

Alex Afari

Tyrell Aijan

Jacquez Jones

Jordan Wright

Bevy of Options at WR

Chris Lewis caught his first pass of his collegiate career on the last drive of the half for Kentucky, resulting in a touchdown. Seven different players have caught passes through 30 minutes, showcasing just how deep the WR room is.

Kentucky was hopeful to unleash Dekel Crowdus and Jordan Anthony at some point today, and while they still may do so down the stretch, it appears as though the starters will need to lock in and put up a few more scores before Stoops gets too comfortable.