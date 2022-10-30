Halftime Thoughts: Kentucky Getting Romped in Rocky Top

Disastrous Start

Kentucky couldn't have started the game any worse against the Vols. The fifth play of the game saw busted coverage leading to a bomb from Hendon Hooker to Jaylin Hyatt. The first offensive drive of the game was just as bad, as the Cats went three-and-out, punting away. This was one of the "keys" that UK talked about all week, and yet they found themselves down 7-0 after just a couple of minutes.

Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.

Levis Looking Sharp

While his statsheet doesn't compare to Hooker's, Will Levis has thrown some terrific passes through 30 minutes. Kentucky needs its QB to have a lights-out game, and he's held up his end of the bargain so far. The lone interception isn't his fault, nor is the bad drop from Tayvion Robinson that would've changed the game.

Special Teams On The Road...Bad Again

Something about going on the road impacts Matt Ruffolo. The missed extra point is far from the first miscue that the special teams group has had this season. Whatever it is, it doesn't look like it's going to fix itself for the rest of the season.

Inexcusable mess-ups that have cost the Wildcats a ton of points this season.

Deja Vu

Hyatt's second touchdown was nearly identical to the first, the DB leaves him WIDE open down field, easy throw for Hooker to make. What's the definition of insanity again?

That being said, Kentucky's defense has done well despite allowing 27 points in the first half. You just cannot have miscues of that stature against an offense like UT's, because the price you pay is almost always going to be six points in the end zone.

Game Over?

Forgive me for thinking that I don't see Kentucky getting back into this one. You can't fall behind three scores to the top offensive team in the nation at any point in the game. Once you get in the hole, it's nearly impossible to climb out of. Rich Scangarello has to empty the playbook and try everything he can to get the Wildcats some sort of momentum, because screen plays and zone runs are not going to cut it.

Rocky Top is rocking, and the Cats are getting boat raced.

For live coverage of the second half, click here.