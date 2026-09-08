Healthy, Kentucky's RB room can be scary this season in the SEC

Kentucky football took down the Youngstown State Penguins on Saturday, but not without the help of the running game. When you hear about Will Stein's offense, you immediately think of his amazing track record wth quarterbacks such as Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel and Dante Moore, but Stein is going to have a good mix of passing and running this season. We saw why on Saturday.

The Wildcats started their first drive of the game with Kenny Minchey throwing 5-5 all the way down the field, but the drive was capped off by a 15-yard touchdown run from starting RB CJ Baxter. The Texas standout didn't stop there, because he poured in another touchdown on his way to 48 yards on the ground. But it wasn't just Baxter who made an impact in the running game. Returning RB Jason Patterson actually led the team in rushing with 78 yards, his longest rushing coming on a 22-yard play. As questions of depth surround the position, along with their past with injuries, they sure showed a lot of promise.

Sep 5, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back CJ Baxter (1) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Youngstown State Penguins at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Arden Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Stein talked after the game about how balanced Kentucky's attack was, which will be the goal in nearly every game this season. You've gotta mix it up and Stein and his staff know that.

"Offensively, we started fast and strong," Stein said. "We were able to run the ball and to give them a bunch of different personnel groupings to keep them on their toes and different tempos. So, I mean, we rushed the ball for what was it? We had 301 passing, 205 rushing. So, it's very balanced."

Sep 5, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein talks to his team during a timeout during the second quarter against the Youngstown State Penguins at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Arden Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kentucky showed some real promise at the running back position that, if they stay healthy, which the two incoming running backs have had trouble with in the past, they can make for a dangerous committee in the running game. Martels Carter even got some reps, too, on Saturday as a young sophomore. As a promising backup RB with his two years of experience at Kentucky, we saw what Jason Patterson is capable of when he gets space and has a top-tier offensive line blocking for him. Stein wants to just keep giving him the ball.

"We really went into this game, saying, 'Hey, let's try to get him 12 to 15 carries max'. He had nine, which I thought was perfect, just to get him back. But Jason Patterson, I've talked him up and here to you guys multiple times, he's explosive and he's playing really well, and so we want to keep feeding him."

We saw a glimpse on Saturday of what this running back room is capable of and they will get put to the test starting next week as competition ramps up. Stein has to feel better about the position now after what he saw from Patterson backing up Baxter and the fact that they were still without Jovontae Barnes, who will add a lot of production once he returns from injury.

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