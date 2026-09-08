Arizona State vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 2
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Both the Arizona State Sun Devils and Texas A&M Aggies got off to strong starts to their respective seasons, beating up on FCS opponents. Arizona State beat Morgan State 70-7, and Texas A&M beat Missouri State 50-0.
The two teams will now face each other on Saturday afternoon in a Big 12 vs. SEC showdown.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this game.
Arizona State vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Arizona State +14.5 (-114)
- Texas A&M -14.5 (-107)
Moneyline
- Arizona State +475
- Texas A&M -675
Total
- OVER 51.5 (-113)
- UNDER 51.5 (-107)
Arizona State vs. Texas A&M How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 12
- Time: Noon ET
- Venue: Kyle Field
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Arizona State record: 1-0
- Texas A&M record: 1-0
Arizona State vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends
- Texas A&M won, covered the spread, and the total went UNDER the last time these two teams faced each other in 2015
- Arizona State is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games
- Texas A&M is 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 games
Arizona State vs. Texas A&M Key Player to Watch
- Cutter Boley, QB - Arizona State Sun Devils
Arizona State's new quarterback, Cutter Boley, impressed in his first game since transferring from Kentucky. He threw for 387 yards and six touchdowns. Obviously, that start came against an FCS opponent, but if he can get even close to that level of production against Power Conference opponents, Arizona State is all of a sudden going to be a player in the Big 12.
Arizona State vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Best Bet
Texas A&M should certainly be favored in this game, but I'm not ready to lay this many points on them, especially after how smooth the Sun Devils looked on both sides of the ball in Week 1.
Texas A&M ranked 22nd in EPA per play last season and 24th in opponent EPA per play. Meanwhile, the Sun Devils ranked 54th and 41st in those two metrics. If they post similar metrics in 2026, there's not enough there to justify the Aggies being 14.5-point favorites.
I'll take the points with Arizona State.
Pick: Arizona State +14.5 (-114) via Caesars
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets