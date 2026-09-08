Arizona State vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 2

Both the Arizona State Sun Devils and Texas A&M Aggies got off to strong starts to their respective seasons, beating up on FCS opponents. Arizona State beat Morgan State 70-7, and Texas A&M beat Missouri State 50-0.

The two teams will now face each other on Saturday afternoon in a Big 12 vs. SEC showdown.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this game.

Arizona State vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Arizona State +14.5 (-114)

Texas A&M -14.5 (-107)

Moneyline

Arizona State +475

Texas A&M -675

Total

OVER 51.5 (-113)

UNDER 51.5 (-107)

Arizona State vs. Texas A&M How to Watch

Date: Saturday, September 12

Time: Noon ET

Venue: Kyle Field

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Arizona State record: 1-0

Texas A&M record: 1-0

Arizona State vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

Texas A&M won, covered the spread, and the total went UNDER the last time these two teams faced each other in 2015

Arizona State is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games

Texas A&M is 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 games

Arizona State vs. Texas A&M Key Player to Watch

Cutter Boley, QB - Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State's new quarterback, Cutter Boley, impressed in his first game since transferring from Kentucky. He threw for 387 yards and six touchdowns. Obviously, that start came against an FCS opponent, but if he can get even close to that level of production against Power Conference opponents, Arizona State is all of a sudden going to be a player in the Big 12.

Arizona State vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Best Bet

Texas A&M should certainly be favored in this game, but I'm not ready to lay this many points on them, especially after how smooth the Sun Devils looked on both sides of the ball in Week 1.

Texas A&M ranked 22nd in EPA per play last season and 24th in opponent EPA per play. Meanwhile, the Sun Devils ranked 54th and 41st in those two metrics. If they post similar metrics in 2026, there's not enough there to justify the Aggies being 14.5-point favorites.

I'll take the points with Arizona State.

Pick: Arizona State +14.5 (-114) via Caesars

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