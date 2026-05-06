It’s year one of the Will Stein era in Lexington, and Big Blue Nation is very excited to see what he is going to do as the new head football coach at Kentucky. Stein has had multiple successful years as the offensive coordinator at Oregon, and it was time for the Kentucky kid to come home and coach the Wildcats.

So far during his short tenure as the head coach of the Wildcats, Stein has done an excellent job putting together a staff and landing players in the transfer portal, plus he is recruiting high school talent at a high level. Stein is taking over as the head coach at Kentucky at a very tough time because this is year one of the nine-game SEC schedule.

This means each SEC team will be playing one less cupcake game and adding one more SEC game, making life for each of these coaches much tougher. This raises the question of how many games Stein will win in year one as the head coach of the Wildcats.

How many games will Kentucky win in year one of the Will Stein era?

New Kentucky Wildcat head coach Will Stein makes remarks as he is introduced at Kentucky on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 | Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wildcats will host Alabama, LSU, Vanderbilt, and Florida. They will head on the road to play Texas A&M, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Missouri. This means in the toughest year of SEC history, Stein will have to take his team on the road five times. The good news is that the Louisville Cardinals will have to make the trip to Lexington this season to make the schedule a little bit easier.

Many believe it will be tough for Stein and the Wildcats to make a bowl game with this schedule, but I do believe that some of these teams are a bit overrated. Teams like Missouri, South Carolina, and Florida, many would predict to beat the Wildcats, but I do believe Stein can win some of these games.

A lot of this will come down to the play of quarterback Kenny Minchey, and he is fully a wildcard. He hasn’t played many snaps in college football yet, but Stein is a whisperer of the position, and he hand-picked Minchey to be his signal caller.

I am predicting the Wildcats to go 6-6 in year one of the Stein era and win their bowl game to finish the season with seven total wins. Because Stein is a first-year head coach, the college football world isn’t paying much attention to the Wildcats, but Stein won’t back down to anyone.

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