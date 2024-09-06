How to watch the Kentucky football game vs. the South Carolina Gamecocks
The Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in Lexington, and this game has a ton riding on it for the Wildcats. With a win over the Gamecocks there is a solid chance that College GameDay could come to Lexington for the Wildcats matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs.
This means Kentucky needs to take care of business against a South Carolina team that struggled last week against Old Dominion. The Gamecocks have a very talented quarterback in LaNorris Sellers who is a serious dual-threat QB. South Carolina's offense is going to play well this week so the Kentucky defense needs to be prepared.
Brock Vandagriff and the Kentucky offense need to stay hot and move the football all game long. If the Wildcats can do these things they shouldn't have any issue taking down Shane Beamer's Gamecocks.
The line for this game is currently -8.5 in favor of Kentucky and it feels like the Wildcats will cover.
Let's take a look at how to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on the South Carolina Gamecocks.
How to watch Kentucky football game vs. South Carolina
Kickoff between the Kentucky Wildcats and South Carolina Gamecocks will take place at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, and this football game can be watched on ABC.
Kentucky football vs. South Carolina Score Prediction
The Kentucky Wildcats have College GameDay on their mind and the only thing in the way is the Gamecocks. With this in mind Mark Stoops's team covers the line as the Kentucky offense stays hot beating South Carolina 28-17.