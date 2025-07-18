SI

How Media Projects 2025 SEC Football Standings in Preseason Poll

What is your biggest takeaway?

Tom Dierberger

Arch Manning is preparing for his first year as the starting quarterback at Texas.
Arch Manning is preparing for his first year as the starting quarterback at Texas. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In just about six weeks, SEC football will grace our television screens once again.

One of the biggest storylines heading into the 2025 season is the situation under center at Texas. The highly touted recruit Arch Manning, who famously hails from quarterbacking royalty, is entering the season as the unquestioned starter for the Longhorns for the first time.

Well, the media appears to think highly of Manning's chances to succeed alongside head coach Steve Sarkisian. In the media preseason poll released Friday, Texas received the most points to both finish first in the standings and win the 2025 SEC championship.

Manning was selected to the 2025 preseason media All-SEC third team behind South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers (first team) and LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier (second team).

Elsewhere in the polls, fellow college football powerhouses Georgia, Alabama and LSU finished in second, third and fourth place in both the champion and standings projections.

A surprise in the poll? Vanderbilt, which has had a winning record in conference play just once since 1982, earned two points in the media's picks for the 2025 champion. That's not much, but it is more than Texas A&M, Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi State, which didn't receive any points in that poll.

SEC preseason media poll: Picks for 2025 champion

SCHOOL

POINTS

Texas

96

Georgia

44

Alabama

29

LSU

20

South Carolina

5

Oklahoma

3

Vanderbilt

2

Florida

2

Tennessee

1

Ole Miss

1

Auburn

1

The 2025 SEC football championship game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 6 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Here's how the media projects the full standings, from first place to last:

SEC preseason media poll: Picks for order of finish

PLACE

SCHOOL

POINTS

1

Texas

3,060

2

Georgia

2,957

3

Alabama

2,783

4

LSU

2,668

5

South Carolina

2,109

6

Florida

1,986

7

Ole Miss

1,979

8

Texas A&M

1,892

9

Tennessee

1,700

10

Oklahoma

1,613

11

Auburn

1,272

12

Missouri

1,170

13

Vanderbilt

936

14

Arkansas

764

15

Kentucky

512

16

Mississippi State

343

