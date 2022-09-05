Injury Report: Jefferson Sidelined, Wallace Expected to Play Against Florida

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops addressed the media for his second game-week press conference of the season on Monday, and along with him came some injury news.

Aside from running back Chris Rodriguez and outside linebacker Jordan Wright remaining off the depth chart, there are a couple of notable omissions at the running back position:

Ramon Jefferson out for "several weeks"

After making a bid to become Kentucky's starting running back to begin the season throughout fall camp, it appears as though Sam Houston transfer Ramon Jefferson will be on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

"Ramon will be out for several weeks for for the extended future," Stoops said.

There was no specific injury given, though it appears to be serious enough to keep the senior off the field for a bulk of the season. He left the game against Miami (OH) in the first quarter after collecting just two rushes for 10 yards.

Jefferson was the back that most resembled Rodriguez's style of play, and will be a big loss for the Wildcats, especially if Rodriguez continues to be ruled "unavailable to play."

JuTahn McClain "week-to-week"

The second injury on the running back front deals with junior JuTahn McClain, who also exited against the Redhawks this past Saturday.

"JuTahn will be week-to-week as well," Stoops said.

McClain added six rushes for 16 yards in the season-opener, taking a chunk of snaps to begin the second half before going down in the beginning of the fourth quarter. His status for Saturday night against Florida is currently unknown.

Without Rodriguez, Jefferson or McClain, Kentucky will turn to redshirt freshman La'Vell Wright to backup Kavosiey Smoke.

Kenneth Horsey to start at left tackle

It was unknown if team captain Kenneth Horsey was going to play a bulk of snaps against the Redhawks, as he was just getting back to full health around the end of fall camp.

He did end up playing, and will officially start against the Gators, replacing redshirt freshman David Wohlabaugh Jr at the left tackle spot. Horsey, traditionally a guard, gives UK its best chance to win, according to Stoops:

"What we're looking for is getting our best five on the field. You know, we feel like we've got to experiment with this...we've done it before," he said.

Jager Burton will remain in the left guard role, while Wohlabaugh becomes the backup right tackle behind Jeremy Flax. Horsey being back to full strength is a big deal for the Big Blue Wall.

Trevin Wallace expected to play against Florida

Sophomore inside linebacker Trevin Wallace was listed on the first depth chart of the season, but was held out against the Redhawks.

"He was really a game-day decision," Stoops said. "There was just a minor injury, he just wasn't 100 percent."

Wallace is anticipated to play against the Gators on Saturday, though the linebacker room is one area that doesn't lack depth or talent.

Wildcats Today will have updates on injuries, game notes and more throughout the week as Kentucky prepares for its matchup against the Florida Gators.

