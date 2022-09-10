Injury, Unavailability Report: No. 12 Kentucky-No. 20 Florida

Kentucky is entering Saturday night with a chip on its shoulder as it prepares for a crucial SEC East matchup against the Florida Gators. On the health and availability front, the Wildcats will enter The Swamp at near tip-top shape.

"Unavailable to play"

The Chris Rodriguez saga will continue into Week Three, as Kentucky's top running back will once again sit out against the Gators. Head Coach Mark Stoops was unavailable to provide an update on Rodriguez's situation this week:

"If I could say it, I would. I mean, it's that simple. I'm not trying to hold anything back. I can't be more clear now. I've been advised...I think you can understand that it's out of my hands," Stoops said on Monday.

Rodriguez pled guilty to a DUI charge in July, and rumors have also circulated surrounding an "off-the-field" issue that would coincide with him not seeing the field for the first few games of the season. Reports indicated that he would likely miss "three or four" games to begin the year. Kavosiey Smoke will once again start at running back.

Outside linebacker Jordan Wright was in the same boat as Rodriguez last week, but was cleared and ruled available to play on Thursday.

"It's good to get Jordan back," Stoops said. "He brings experience, brings another pass rusher and another body to chase around a very good quarterback. We need all hands on deck, really glad that he's back and cleared to play."

"Out"

Kentucky's running back room took a hit in the season-opener against Miami, as both Ramon Jefferson and JuTahn McClain left the game and did not return.

Jefferson's season is over, as the Sam Houston transfer reportedly tore his ACL. As for McClain, he was labeled as "week-to-week" on Monday, but was not listed on the depth chart and won't play against the Gators.

With a slim running back room, Kentucky turns to redshirt freshman La'Vell Wright to take over as the backup behind Smoke.

Aside from the RB room, Kentucky will seemingly take on the Gators at full health.

Wildcats Today will have updates on injuries throughout tonight's game.

