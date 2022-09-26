Injury Update: Weaver Out, McClain Back, Ajian Dinged Up

Kentucky football released its week five depth chart on Monday morning, showcasing nothing new on the injury front for the first time this season.

Outside linebacker J.J. Weaver remains out after being listed "week-to-week" last Monday by head coach Mark Stoops. Today, Stoops has a less encouraging update on the OLB:

"Doesn't look good for J.J. this week."

Freshman Alex Afari remains listed as the starter in the strongside linebacker spot.

Elsewhere, Kentucky welcomes back running back JuTahn McClain, who made a brief appearance in last Saturday's 31-23 win over Northern Illinois, totaling three carries for 15 yards. McClain went down with an injury in UK's season-opener against Miami (OH) and proceeded to miss the following two games.

"I think he's getting back healthy and looking better, that'd be good for us the to get him healthy as well," Stoops said of McClain.

The junior is listed as the third-string running back behind Chris Rodriguez and Kavosiey Smoke.

Strong safety Tyrell Aijan also appears to be dealing with a minor injury, though it shouldn't be anything that keeps him out for any game time, according to Stoops:

"Ty is you know, he's got an injury that he's dealing with that was bothering him a little bit Saturday and you know, hopefully we'll get back to full strength here this week."

The Wildcats are already down free safety Jalen Geiger for presumably the season, so they cannot afford another player in the secondary missing any formidable amount of time. Texas State transfer Zion Childress would be Aijan's replacement.

