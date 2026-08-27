J Batt and Will Stein made a massive upgrade to Kroger Field that Kentucky fans will love

There is a ton of excitement this season surrounding the Kentucky football program. There has been a ton of change at the University of Kentucky as Mark Stoops is out the door and Will Stein has taken over as the Wildcats' head coach. In the Athletic Department, former Michigan State Athletic Director J Batt has taken over for Mitch Barnhart after he called it a career.

Fans are very excited about these changes, as it felt that it was time for new faces in these two positions. One thing Batt and Stein have wanted to do is improve fan experience in Kroger Field, and they have done just that. One change we found out about was the lowered prices in the concession stands. Every item fans will purchase has gotten cheaper, including beer, soda, water, and food. Kroger Field has become affordable for fans, and this is great news.

Kentucky head football coach Will Stein speaks during a news conference before the start of fall camp in Lexington, Ky., on Aug. 3, 2026. Stein discussed the Wildcats' offseason preparation and the start of preseason practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The one big complaint Big Blue Nation had about the experience at Kroger Field when it came to the facilities was the speakers. Fans struggled to hear the music and PA in the stadium, but that is changing. It was announced that new field-level speakers are coming in, and this is really going to help fans hear everything in Kroger Field.

During the Barnhart era at Kentucky, fans felt that their voices were not being heard. Batt has been very vocal that he does not want that to be the case while he is the AD here at Kentucky. One of the big complaints that Big Blue Nation had about Kroger Field has already been fixed, and fans seem very happy about this.

Bringing the juice to Kroger Field in 2026. Meet us there 🏈🧃



🎟️: https://t.co/S1t7ZACOn0 pic.twitter.com/S4gRbpesVf — Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) August 26, 2026

Obviously, there is a lot of excitement around this season for the Wildcats and for good reason, but Batt has done an excellent job creating excitement around more than just the play on the field. Fans have felt for a while now that Big Blue Nation has landed the right football coach, but now fans are seeing that they also have the perfect Athletic Director for the job.

The Wildcats open the season against Youngstown State on September 5th, but the game on September 12th against Alabama is going to be exciting. This could be the best crowd in Kroger Field in a very long time. The new speakers are going to be bumping as BBN gets ready to see if Stein's team can take down the Crimson Tide.

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