Just In: Kentucky Adds Former Ohio State DB Jantzen Dunn From Transfer Portal

Kentucky continues to add to its 2023 roster via the transfer portal. This time around the Cats bring in a former prep standout from the Blue Grass State in Jantzen Dunn.

Dunn announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal earlier this month. Below is a look at his Ohio State bio via Ohio State Athletic Communications website. Below Dunn’s brief bio is a full transfer portal tracker for Kentucky this off-season.

Ohio State Overview

• Jantzen is in his second season with the program and has four years of eligibility

• He played in two games last season as a true freshman: Akron and Rutgers

• He is in a pre-business academic program

More on Jantzen

• Jantzen is one of 14 Ohio State freshmen from the 2021 recruiting class to enroll in classes at Ohio State in January 2021

• The No. 2-ranked player in the state of Kentucky who earned four stars from 247Sports

• Versatile athlete who played multiple positions in the secondary and also as a wide receiver on offense

• Ran track at South Warren where he won the Class 3A Regional 2 long jump and high jump

• Six of his 19 receptions in 2019 went for touchdowns

• Added 37 tackles and an interception on defense

• As a sophomore, played in all 15 games for South Warren as it went 15-0 and win the Class 5A state championship

• Recorded 30 tackles, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries, one of which went for a touchdown

TRANSFERRING OUT (11)

CHAUNCEY MAGWOOD

Position: Wide Receiver

Transfer Date: Nov. 28, 2022

6-foot, 198 pounds out of Albany, Georgia

Magwood caught just seven passes this year, though he was one of just seven players to total upwards of 100 receiving yards (104). His lone touchdown came in the season-opening win over Miami (OH).

The sophomore was a consistent backup for the Wildcats this season.

DEMARCUS HARRIS

Position: Wide Receiver

Transfer Date: Nov. 28, 2022

6-foot-1, 183 pounds out of Vero Beach, Florida

Harris was a part of the wide receiving core in 2020 and 2021 for Kentucky, starting a total of eight games across those two seasons. In 2022, he caught just four passes for 90 yards.

The junior's Kentucky career likely finishes with 30 receptions for 327 yards and one touchdown. As players like Barion Brown, Dane Key and Tayvion Robinson entered the fray this year, Harris was a tertiary receiving option.

CHRIS LEWIS

Position: Wide Receiver

Transfer Date: Nov. 28, 2022

6-foot-4, 202 pounds out of Pleasant Grove, Alabama

Lewis missed the final four games of the 2022 regular season after being helped off the field in the second half against Tennessee, not putting any pressure on his right leg or foot. The redshirt freshman caught just two passes in eight games, totaling 22 yards and a touchdown, which came against Youngstown State.

Like Magwood and Harris, Lewis was never able to find consistent snaps throughout the season, even before picking up his injury.

KAVOSIEY SMOKE

Position: Running Back

Transfer Date: Dec. 1, 2022

5-foot-9, 209 pounds out of Wetumpka, Alabama

Smoke's workload faded down the second half of the season for the Cats, but over the course of his career in Lexington, he was a productive running back, earning competitive touches over the last four seasons.

His most productive season came in 2019, when he carried the ball 101 times for 616 yards and six touchdowns. He has one year of eligibility left.

With 1,583 career rushing yards, Smoke is 20th all-time in program history. He found the end zone 13 times during his long tenure at UK. He averaged 5.4 yards-per-carry. He should garner plenty of interest once he is officially in the transfer portal.

RAHSAAN LEWIS

Position: Wide Receiver

Transfer Date: Dec. 1, 2022

5-foot-11, 187 pounds out of Orlando, Florida

Lewis was at Kentucky for three seasons, catching a total of eight passes across the latter two seasons for the Wildcats, totaling 69 yards and a touchdown.

Kentucky was already the third destination for the son of NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis. Rahsaan spent his true freshman season at Central Florida before transferring to Florida Atlantic for the 2019 campaign. He then left to join UK, where he's spent the last three years. He just practiced with the Cats in 2020.

Just the same as the other UK receivers in the portal, Lewis was just behind in the pecking order.

KEATON UPSHAW

Position: Tight End

Transfer Date: Dec. 2, 2022

6-foot-, 246 pounds out of Lima, Ohio

Upshaw is the first tight end to hit the transfer portal for Kentucky after spending five seasons in Lexington. He began playing in his redshirt freshman season in 2019, making two starts. He caught seven passes for 78 yards and a score that season.

He broke out the following year, finding the end zone three times on 16 receptions, totaling 198 yards. He then missed the entire 2021 season after suffering an injury in the fall.

His senior year in 2022 wasn't as productive as others, as he caught just four passes for 50 yards.

Upshaw was a victim of injury and circumstance, which saw his productivity drop in his last year as a Wildcat. He'll certainly get a look as a grad transfer.

Tae Tae Crumes

Position: Wide Receiver

Transfer Date: Dec. 2, 2022

6-foot-1, 187 pounds out of Louisville, Kentucky

Crumes is the fifth UK wideout to hit the portal after barely playing across four seasons. He was ranked as one of the top 10 players in the state of Kentucky by Rivals.com and 247sports.com after an incredible senior season at Butler High School with 42 receptions for 877 yards.

He would redshirt in 2019, practice with the team in 2020, play in just four games in 2021 but did not see any action this season.

John Young

Position: Offensive Tackle

Transfer Date: Dec. 5, 2022

6-foot-6, 304 pounds out of Louisville, Kentucky

Young is the first member of the Big Blue Wall to hit the portal. After spending three seasons in Lexington, the Bluegrass native will search for a new home with three remaining years of eligibility.

The Christian Academy grad only saw consistent snaps on the field with special teams during his tenure as a Wildcat.

Adrian Huey

Position: Defensive Back

Transfer Date: Dec. 5, 2022

6 feet, 172 pounds out of Nashville, Tennessee

Huey leaves after just two seasons in Lexington. He redshirted after not playing in 2021, and did not make an appearance in 2022.

Kentucky's secondary remains deep, so Huey will look elsewhere to try and find some playing time.

Mike Drennen II

Position: Running Back

Transfer Date: Dec. 6

5-foot-11, 204 pounds out of Hilltop, Ohio

Drennen was another victim of falling down in the depth chart. The RB will leave after three seasons in Lexington. He came to UK as a wide receiver, making three catches in 2020.

He then transitioned to RB with the help of former running backs coach John Settle, but was unable to garner any consistent snaps. He had seven carries for 17 yards and a touchdown in 2021, but did not play in 2022.

Kiyaunta Goodwin

Position: Offensive Lineman

Transfer Date: Dec. 16

6-foot-8, 350 pounds out of Louisville, Kentucky

Goodwin's entry not a surprise, as many top recruits that don’t see frequent playing time test the portal waters quickly. He enters after just one season in Lexington.

He appeared infrequently in 11 games this fall, but he did compete for a starting tackle spot throughout preseason camp. He is viewed as a player with potential top-50 draft stock and was expected to take on a bigger role in the coming seasons at UK. Goodwin was the No. 38 player and No. 6 OT in the 2022 class.

TRANSFERRING IN (3)

Tanner Bowles

Position: Offensive Lineman

Commitment Date: Dec. 8

6-foot-5, 280 pounds out of Glasgow, Kentucky

Standing at 6-foot-5, 293 pounds, Bowles has two years of eligibility left. He has played all across the O-line during his time at Alabama, but could be a replacement at right guard for Tashawn Manning. Bowles appeared in all 12 games for the Crimson Tide this season.

MARQUES COX

Position: Offensive line, left tackle

Transfer Date: Dec. 15

6-foot-6, 310 pounds out of Peoria, Illinois

Cox became a staple of Northern Illinois' O-line, starting 33 games across his tenure. In 2021, he was a vital piece in the trenches that helped NIU garner the fourth-best rushing attack in the nation, averaging over 240 yards-per-game on the ground.

Cox's long streak of games would end in Lexington, as he went down with a season-ending injury when NIU took on UK at Kroger Field on Sept. 24. He'll now look for redemption in his final year of eligibility, presumably sliding into that left tackle role he's played throughout his college tenure.

Veteran Kenneth Horsey played LT for the Cats this year, but would easily slide over to his normal left guard position, if he chooses to return for his super senior season in 2023.

JQ HARDAWAY

Position: Cornerback

Transfer Date: Dec. 15

6-foot-3, 200 pounds out of Phenix City, Alabama

Hardaway was one of many Cincy players who entered the portal after head coach Luke Fickell left to take the Wisconsin HC gig. The Wildcats were quickly on the case, offering the corner and eventually landing the 4-star talent.

The commitment becomes an even bigger deal following junior CB Carrington Valentine's decision to head for the NFL Draft. He and Keidron Smith both won't return to UK next season.

In his lone season at Cincinnati, Hardaway saw 95 snaps on defense, where he totaled seven tackles and two TFL. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder will immediately slide into a high-profile spot in the secondary for Kentucky.