Keidron Smith, Jacquez Jones Ready for Return to Oxford

This Saturday, two of Ole Miss' best defenders of the past few years will make their return to the field they once called home.

Linebacker Jacquez Jones and cornerback Keidron Smith both made the jump from Oxford to Lexington towards the end of their collegiate careers, and both have seen benefits from transferring to Kentucky.

After leading the Rebels in tackles in 2020, Jones made the leap to join the Wildcats in 2021. There was no phasing him into the defense, as he proceeded to lead UK in tackles (86) last season. This year, he currently holds the tackle lead (26) through four games.

Smith left Oxford after the 2021 season, ultimately deciding to transfer to the same school as his freshman year roommate. He's proven to be a weapon in the secondary, breaking up three passes through four games while also notching a crucial pick-six that led the Wildcats to victory over Florida in Gainesville in week two.

The pair are arguably Kentucky's most important pieces to the defense. This Saturday, they'll have to juggle a little extra emotion as they attempt to lead No. 7 Kentucky to a 5-0 start.

First, they'll have to find out where the visitors locker room is:

“I’ve actually never been in the visitor’s locker room or know how to get there,” Smith said on Wednesday. “It’s going to be a different feeling. That’s one of the things I’m looking forward to.”

“I’ve never been in there, so I’m not sure where it is either," Jones said. "I have no idea where it’s at.”

Once they get settled in and hit the field, familiarity will roll in. Both players are doing what they can to treat the game-week like any other Saturday, but it's hard to ignore the emotion that will come along with the return down south.

"I logged out of all my social media, cause I know it's gonna be a little hostile between us," Smith said.

"I ain't gonna say it's extra nerves, but this is more personal for me," Jones said. I'm excited to go back, but I do want to win, so that's the main focus."

Smith and Jones were both apart of the 2020 shootout between the Wildcats and Rebels, which saw Ole Miss escape Kroger Field with a 42-41 win.

Neither player remembers much about the game...except the extra point that UK's Matt Ruffolo missed at the end to give the road team the victory.

"I remember Ruffolo missing the field goal," Smith said. "I just remember...Ruffolo. He got the other team the win, he missed the kick and that was that, that's all I remember really," Jones added.

Another thing that jogs the memory is the haunting tales of the two attempting to bring down Chris Rodriguez, who will make his 2022 debut this Saturday in Oxford. Both players have kept the mental receipts that C-Rod dished back in 2020:

"The first time I tackled him, he busted my lip," Smith recalled. "So i'm glad to see somebody else is going to tackle him."

Jones might've one-upped Smith, however:

"Everybody talked about C-Rod, I tackled him...I ended up with a concussion," he said. "That's probably my first concussion i've ever had, I ran into a knee, I laid down on the sideline, I didn't know where I was at, I didn't know C-Rod was that powerful. It caught me off guard, but he's on my team now so I don't have to worry about that."

While offenses change every season, there's still some added value to having two players on your defense who used to be on the opposite sideline. Both offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello and quarterback Will Levis acknowledged on Tuesday that it's a unique advantage you have to try and take advantage of in some capacity.

Both players aren't dumb enough to think calls will be the same as they were a year or two ago, but you can't always change player tendencies...or coaches, for that matter.

"Lane Kiffin has his ways," Smith said. "I've been in there for the past two years so i've kinda got a little output on what's gonna come on Saturday, so i'm looking forward to that as well."

While the Rebels have transformed their offense from pass-first to run-first, it's still coming at a hot and heavy up-tempo pace. Kentucky is yet to face an attack like Ole Miss' this season, but having players who have experienced what it's like going up that style of football every day in-and-out of practice is invaluable, as they know how to play against it better than anyone.

"Getting off the field, most definitely," Smith said. "You don't want to be in those long drive situations, those 11, 12-play drives, then you start to wear down as a defense. Just having eye discipline, staying focused on your keys, that's the main part, don't get caught lacking with your eyes in the backfield."

"Just get back to the ball and get the call. It's going to be super fast, you gotta get em behind the sticks in the beginning...once they get it rolling it's hard to slow em down," Jones said.

Saturday will witness a monumental top-15 SEC matchup, featuring a pair of 4-0 teams looking to extend its perfect campaigns. Someone's O has got to go, however. Smith and Jones find themselves in a once-in-a-lifetime spot, across enemy lines in a place where they were once welcome.

They'll now look for their second straight victory in the SEC series, just in a different shade of blue.

