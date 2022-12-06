Skip to main content

Keidron Smith Tabbed Coaches All-SEC Second Team

The Ole Miss transfer was a vital part of Kentucky's secondary in 2022.

Kentucky senior cornerback Keidron Smith was voted All-Southeastern Conference Second Team by the league’s coaches, it was announced Tuesday. He is the first Kentucky DB recognized by SEC coaches since safety Winston Guy in 2011 and first predominantly CB since Trevard Lindley in 2008.

Smith, a 6-foot-2, 204-pounder from West Pam Beach, Florida, transferred to Kentucky in 2022 for his graduate transfer season and made an immediate impact. He started 11 of 12 games for Kentucky, including the last 11, intercepting a pair of passes. He tallied 43 tackles in the regular season, 0.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups and one fumble recovery.

He had a massive play in UK’s win over then-No. 12/19 Florida, returning to his home state and stepping in front of an Anthony Richardson pass, then returning it 65 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. He added his second interception against Vanderbilt. In his return to Oxford, Mississippi to face Ole Miss he charted six tackles.

For his career, he has played in 59 games, starting 40 of those, with seven career interceptions.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Smith graduated from Ole Miss in May of 2022 with a degree in finance. He is currently working on a second degree in community leadership and development.

Smith and the Wildcats are headed to Nashville to take on Iowa in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The game will kick off at noon ET (11 a.m. Central time in Nashville) at Nissan Stadium in a game that will be nationally televised by ABC. 

From UK Athletics

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

USATSI_19509924_168390308_lowres
Football

Keidron Smith Tabbed Coaches All-SEC Second Team

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19509652_168390308_lowres
Football

Talent Trumps All as Stoops Juggles Recruiting, Transfer Portal, Offensive Coordinator Search

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19364543_168390308_lowres (1)
Football

Kentucky Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19110677_168390308_lowres
Football

QB Transfer Portal Tracker: Devin Leary, Spencer Sanders Notable New Additions

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19563471_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

When Will John Calipari Fix Kentucky's Minutes Predicament?

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19082574_168390308_lowres
Recruiting

Kentucky Gets Commitment From 3-Star WR Ardell Banks

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19507344_168390308_lowres
Football

Everything Mark Stoops Said on Monday About Kentucky, Music City Bowl

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19417790_168390308_lowres
Football

Transfer Portal Targets: Kentucky Offers Vanderbilt RB Davis, Alabama CB Jackson

By Hunter Shelton