Kentucky-Ole Miss Set For Noon Kickoff in Oxford on October 1

The Southeastern Conference has released game times for its October 1 matchups, featuring Kentucky in an early time slot for the second time this season.

Kentucky will head down to Oxford for a date with the Ole Miss Rebels, which is now set to kickoff at noon EST and will be aired on ESPN. The game will be an 11 a.m. CT start in Mississippi.

The news might not be what Big Blue Nation wanted to hear, as the potentially-ranked matchup is set to be the most intriguing tilt of the day, next to Alabama-Arkansas. LSU-Auburn currently holds the 7 p.m. kick on ESPN for week five.

The Wildcats will look to catch Vaught Hemingway Stadium sleeping when they arrive to Oxford for the first time since 2010.

Wildcats Today will have updates on injuries, news and more as No. 8 Kentucky prepares to take on Northern Illinois this Saturday at Kroger Field.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.