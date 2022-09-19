Skip to main content

Kentucky-Ole Miss Set For Noon Kickoff in Oxford on October 1

The Wildcats and Rebels will have an early kick down in The Grove

The Southeastern Conference has released game times for its October 1 matchups, featuring Kentucky in an early time slot for the second time this season. 

Kentucky will head down to Oxford for a date with the Ole Miss Rebels, which is now set to kickoff at noon EST and will be aired on ESPN. The game will be an 11 a.m. CT start in Mississippi. 

The news might not be what Big Blue Nation wanted to hear, as the potentially-ranked matchup is set to be the most intriguing tilt of the day, next to Alabama-Arkansas. LSU-Auburn currently holds the 7 p.m. kick on ESPN for week five. 

The Wildcats will look to catch Vaught Hemingway Stadium sleeping when they arrive to Oxford for the first time since 2010. 

