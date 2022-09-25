Skip to main content

Kentucky Bumped up One Spot to No. 8 in Newest Coaches Poll

The 4-0 Cats continue to rise in the latest coaches poll

Kentucky has moved up one spot to No. 8 in the latest USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following its 31-23 win over Northern Illinois

The 4-0 Wildcats are one of seven Southeastern Conference teams in the newest rankings: 

1. Georgia 

2. Alabama 

8. Kentucky 

9. Tennessee

11. Ole Miss

17. Texas A&M

19. Arkansas

The entire poll can be found here. 

Kentucky will take on the nearly-top-10 Ole Miss Rebels next weekend inside Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, as both teams look to remain undefeated. 

"It's good to be 4-0 and we're excited to get back to work and looking forward to getting toward the challenge on the road this week," head coach Mark Stoops said after Saturday's win.

Kickoff is set for noon EST on Oct. 1. 

