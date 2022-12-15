Kentucky CB Carrington Valentine Declares For NFL Draft, Opts Out of Music City Bowl

Carrington Valentine's collegiate career as a cornerback at the University of Kentucky is over.

The two-year starter announced on Thursday via social media that he will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft and will not play in the Wildcats' Music City Bowl game against Iowa on New Year's Eve:

The junior was a 3-star coming out of Moeller High School in Cincinnati. His freshman season in 2020 saw 10 tackles, a PBU and a forced fumble in 10 games.

He was then thrown into the fire in 2021, starting 12 of 13 games. He ranked fourth on the team with 61 tackles, while also adding one sack, 1.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups and a QBH, though he was a frequent target via opposing quarterbacks and receivers.

Valentine rebounded in a big way in his final season, becoming a leader in the secondary while totaling 10 PBU's, 46 tackles (33 solo), one interception, one sack and one fumble recovery.

He is now the third high-profile starter to opt out of the Music City Bowl, joining quarterback Will Levis and running back Chris Rodriguez.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.