Kentucky coach Will Stein has added a new offensive coordinator to his staff

Kentucky announced Will Stein as head coach Monday night, and since arriving in Lexington on Tuesday, he has gotten right to work, putting together a staff and roster in no time. So much so, Stein has added three hires since becoming the head coach, two being offensive hires, and one being a General Manager.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Kentucky is set to add Justin Burke, who was with Stein in his time at UTSA. Then, on Wednesday, a report came out that Kentucky will be bringing in Pat Biondo, who was Oregon's Director of Recruiting, Then on Thursday, Kentucky reportedly will be adding LSU Offensive Coordinator Joe Sloan to take that same role in Lexington, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. With Sloan's history at LSU from 2022-25 and his history with quarterback development, and Burke's history with tight end's, that should add even more optimism for fans. Stein will in fact be calling the plays on offense, according to Thamel, as Burke will be up in the box. Sloan was Jayden Daniels' QB coach in 2023 when he won Heisman, where LSU finished the year with the best offense in the country, averaging 45.5 points and 543.5 yards per game.

Speaking of calling the plays, Will Stein may have an incredible past being an offensive coordinator, but in an interview with BBN Tonight, he said he won't be fully in control in that department.

“I do believe I’m one of the best play callers in the country, and I know why I’m in this position, but I don’t want to be a great play caller. I want to be a great head coach,” Stein told BBN Tonight. “When you think about the guys who won National Championships, recently and old, it’s guys who are great head coaches. ...I’m going to be heavily involved in the offense every step of the way, but just because I’m not reading off into the mic to our quarterback doesn’t mean that I’m not meticulous about what plays are being called and when it’s being called."

Stein is right about that. Former OC's-turned-head coach are everywhere in the sport now, and many have been successful as the head man. It's good to see the Louisville native know what he's getting intol, and based on his comments in his introductory press conference, he knows it can be done at Kentucky. There's proof that it can.

As the new Kentucky head coach continues to make moves, bringing in a few offensive guys already, as well as a GM who has been a business man for years and will handle the salary operations. WIll Stein sure knows what it takes to win in this new day and age of college football. Stein really meant his "light up the scoreboard" comment yesterday by the additions he has made so far.