Lane Kiffin Takes Jab at Paul Finebaum Days After He Blasted LSU Move
Lane Kiffin is settling into his new job as the head football coach at LSU and one thing is already clear—he's not changing how he does things on social media. Kiffin has always enjoyed being a bit of a troll and that continued very early Thursday morning when he took a jab at ESPN's Paul Finebaum.
Finebaum and Kiffin have gone back and forth at each over the years. Earlier this week Finebaum ripped Kiffin after his first press conference at LSU.
“The big picture take is you saw in that clip of Lane Kiffin why so many people despise him, because that was one of the most disingenuous comments I have ever heard,” Finebaum said. “Lane Kiffin with a straight face saying, ‘I don’t know what I’m making. All I care about is the player.’ Everyone knows what he was making. He could get $12 million from Ole Miss, $12 million from Florida, or $12 million from LSU. So Lane, you may have conned some of your friends around college football who have been speaking out for you, but it won’t work in the real world. That was really pathetic, what I just heard there.”
On Wednesday, Finebaum made an appearance on WFAB, a CBS affiliate out of Baton Rouge. He called Kiffin "the biggest name in college football" and said the coach's move to LSU was so big that CNN had Finebaum on earlier this week to talk about it.
"I was on CNN Monday night. CNN," Finebaum said. "Right after war crimes against the defense secretary and the end of the Russia-Ukraine war… O.K. let’s talk about Lane Kiffin. That’s who he is. It didn’t matter where you turned, it was about Lane Kiffin and that is to his credit."
Kiffin had some fun with that clip, tweeting at 5:53 a.m.:
"Come on down, @Finebam. Wanted to get you on CNN to help you get your next job."
What the college football world needs now is for Finebaum to have Kiffin back on his show so the two can go at in a live setting.