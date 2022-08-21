Skip to main content

Kentucky Commits Shine in High School Football Opening Weekend

It's the end of August, meaning that high school football is upon us. The Friday night lights are back, and so are some future Kentucky Wildcats. 

Building off an impressive 2022 class, Mark Stoops has been hitting the recruiting trail hard and already has a good-looking class of 2023 in the works. With 15 hard commits in the bank, UK's class currently stands as the 33rd best in the nation, per 247Sports. 

Here's how some of those commits performed as they commence their senior campaigns:

Shamar Porter (4-Star WR, Ensworth High School, Nashville)

The current No. 26 wide receiver of the 2023 class tore it up in game one of his senior season, collecting six passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns, leading his Ensworth Tigers to a 44-0 win on opening night. 

At 6-foot-3, 192 pounds, Porter is going to be a problem for opposing secondaries in Tennessee this season. The wideout pipeline to Kentucky continues to grow, as he is currently the top-ranked recruit for Stoops' class next year. 

Grant Godfrey (4-Star LB, North Gwinnett High School, Suwanee, GA)

Godfrey was named to the Butkus Award high school watchlist earlier this week, and he delivered in his first game for North Gwinnett. The linebacker recovered a fumble and collected 13 tackles as his Bulldogs defeated McEachern 32-20 in Atlanta. 

Jaremiah Anglin Jr (3-Star S, Lake Wales High School, Lake Wales, FL)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Anglin was critical in Lake Wales' 27-20 win over Winter Haven, notching two interceptions to open his senior campaign. Anglin is the latest addition to UK's 2023 class, and as we know, Mark Stoops has a way with acquiring some top-notch secondary pieces.

Kaden Moorman (3-Star ATH, Franklin County High School, Frankfort, KY)

Moorman was stymied in Franklin County's 20-17 loss to Scott County on Friday. The 5-foot-10 running back gained just 46 yards in 15 rushing attempts, while losing eight yards on his only two completions of the night. Franklin County gained just 210 yards as a team in the loss. 

Malachi Wood (3-Star OT, Madison Central High School, Richmond, KY)

Wood was apart of an offensive line that acquired 203 rushing yards and 114 passing yards in Madison Central's 38-34 win over Lexington Christian Academy. He also added four tackles on the defensive end. 

At 6-foot-8, 300 pounds, Wood is the biggest lineman in Kentucky's 2023 class. 

Ty Bryant (3-Star ATH, Frederick Douglass High School, Lexington)

It was an easy 52-7 bruising for Frederick Douglass over Bryan Station, and Ty Bryant played a vital role in the victory. 

He scored a rushing touchdown and returned a punt for over 80 yards on Friday, while also collecting a tackle. Douglass continues to be a home pipeline for Kentucky, as Bryant will look to follow in the footsteps of current UK freshmen Dane Key and Jager Burton. 

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

44CC5F6B-2097-470F-9955-39ECF067F05F
Football

Kentucky Commits Shine in High School Football Opening Weekend

By Hunter Shelton
fb___octavious_oxendine_practice_8-20-22 (720p)
Football

Watch: Octavious Oxendine Talks Weight Loss, Improvement in Speed, Agility and more

By Wildcats Today Staff
fb__will_levis_post_practice_media_8-20-22 (720p)
Football

Watch: Will Levis Speaks on Progression of Offense, Backup QB Battle, and more

By Wildcats Today Staff
fb__coach_stoops_post_practice_media_8-20-22 (1080p)
Football

Watch: Head Coach Mark Stoops Talks Kentucky's Second Scrimmage, Consistency, and more

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_16879215_168390308_lowres
Football

Octavious Oxendine's Weight Loss Has Led to On-Field Improvements

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_17914277_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Kentucky Basketball Adds Yale to 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_18722730_168390308_lowres
Football

Mark Stoops Looking for Consistency, Growth Ahead of Season Opener

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_9624947_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky Wildcats Opponent Preview: Northern Illinois Huskies

By Hunter Shelton