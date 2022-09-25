Kentucky Excited to Welcome Chris Rodriguez Back Against Ole Miss

The long-awaited return of Kentucky's star running back Chris Rodriguez Jr is now less than one week away.

Rodriguez pled guilty to a DUI charge in July, and rumors have also circulated surrounding an "off-the-field" issue that coincided with him not seeing the field for the first few games of the season. On Sept. 12, Stoops announced that the senior would make his return on Oct. 1 against Ole Miss, ultimately ending his hiatus/suspension at four games.

Four games have passed...Kentucky is 4-0. The Wildcats will now get to add arguably its best player on the roster back into the lineup.

"(Rodriguez) will help in a lot of ways," Stoops said after UK's 31-0 win over Youngstown State. "We all know he's a very good football player in a lot of ways and we'll be excited to get him back."

If you aren't familiar with Rodriguez's résumé, here's a glimpse:

2,740 career rushing yards, sixth on UK’s career rushing list

Has 26 career rushing touchdowns, tied with Sonny Collins and Moe Williams for second on the UK career list

Just the 10th player in school history with at least 20 rushing touchdowns

"I'm so excited, he's been so excited to get back. He's been getting all of the mental reps and he understands the offense on a high level," UK quarterback Will Levis said Saturday. "He makes those plays where you're kinda like 'how did he turn that one-yard run into a 10-yard run' you know? There's not many guys that can do that. We have such a deep running back room. It's gonna be great to continue to get those other guys the ball as well. I know Chris is excited to get back and we're excited to have him back."

Offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello knew what he had at RB from the moment he got to Lexington this offseason:

"He's special. C-Rod, I mean, you just don't do what he did last year. I see it every day in practice," Scangarello said. "He's a difference maker, difference makers are what they are, and I think that just provides you something different and I'm excited to get him back. I think it'll be a shot to everyone and you know, he's arguably as good as any back in the SEC."

Linebacker DeAndre Square was Rodriguez's workout partner throughout the summer, so he's seen firsthand just how hard the senior has been working to get ready for his final go-round as a Wildcat running back:

"Just the days and nights that we worked together...i'm excited to see him get his chance," Square said. "A lot of unfortunate things happened, but he stayed the course. he was at every practice, he never moped, never frowned, he just worked hard. I'm just really excited to see what he can do."

The time has come for the Wildcats to unleash their not-so-secret weapon that's been waiting in the wings for four games, even going further back to this summer and fall. It's been a tumultuous road for Rodriguez, but Vaught Hemingway Stadium on in Oxford, Mississippi will be a welcomed sight for the McDonough, Georgia native come his return on Oct. 1.

