Kentucky Jumps to No. 8 in Newest AP Poll

Kentucky football moved up one spot to No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 poll following its 31-0 blanking of Youngstown State.

The Wildcats are one of four Southeastern Conference teams in the top-10 and one of eight teams in the week three poll.

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

8. Kentucky

10. Arkansas

11. Tennessee

16. Ole Miss

20. Florida

23. Texas A&M

Look back at how the now-No. 8 Wildcats improved to 3-0 on Saturday afternoon, blasting by Youngstown, holding the Penguins to zero points. It's the first time that the Cats have held an opponent scoreless since 2009.

Mark Stoops spoke to the media following the win, find what he said about the victory here.

