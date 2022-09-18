Skip to main content

Kentucky Jumps to No. 8 in Newest AP Poll

The Cats make a tiny move in the latest AP Top 25 release

Kentucky football moved up one spot to No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 poll following its 31-0 blanking of Youngstown State. 

The Wildcats are one of four Southeastern Conference teams in the top-10 and one of eight teams in the week three poll. 

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

8. Kentucky 

10. Arkansas

11. Tennessee

Scroll to Continue

Read More

16. Ole Miss

20. Florida

23. Texas A&M

The entire AP poll can be found here.

Look back at how the now-No. 8 Wildcats improved to 3-0 on Saturday afternoon, blasting by Youngstown, holding the Penguins to zero points. It's the first time that the Cats have held an opponent scoreless since 2009. 

Mark Stoops spoke to the media following the win, find what he said about the victory here.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

USATSI_19064401_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky Jumps to No. 8 in Newest AP Poll

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19064307_168390308_lowres
Football

Wildcats Move Up One Spot to No. 9 in Latest Coaches Poll

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19064393_168390308_lowres
Football

Dane Key Continues to Impress in Freshman Campaign

By Hunter Shelton
Screen Shot 2022-09-18 at 1.12.09 AM
Football

Rich Scangarello Severely Disappointed in UK's Offensive Performance Against Youngstown State

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19064280_168390308_lowres
Football

Carrington Valentine Made His Presence Felt Against Youngstown State

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19025530_168390308_lowres (1)
Football

J.J.Weaver's Injury Not Believed to Be Season-Ending, Stoops Says

By Hunter Shelton
IMG_4443
Football

Watch: Brad White Talks Kentucky's First Shutout Since 2009 After 31-0 Win Over Youngstown State

By Wildcats Today Staff
IMG_4444
Football

Watch: Will Levis Talks Turnovers, Consistency and more After 31-0 Win Over Youngstown State

By Wildcats Today Staff