Kentucky Moves Up Four Spots to No. 18 in Newest Coaches Poll

Following its 27-17 win over Mississippi State on Saturday night, Kentucky has been rewarded with a small jump in the newest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

The Wildcats moved up four spots to No. 18 in the new rankings, bypassing Miss State along the way. Kentucky is one of six Southeastern Conference teams still ranked after week seven.

No. 1 Georgia

No. 4 Tennessee

No. 6 Alabama

No. 7 Ole Miss

No. 18 Kentucky

No. 24 Mississippi State

Kentucky now enters its bye week after playing seven consecutive games. Awaiting the Wildcats in less than two weeks will be the top-five Volunteers, who are fresh off of an upset win over Alabama.

The entire Coaches Poll:

