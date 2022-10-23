Skip to main content

Kentucky Moves Up in Coaches Poll Following Bye Week

Following its 27-17 win over Miss State last weekend, Kentucky moved up four spots to No.18 in the coaches poll. The Wildcats had a bye week this week but still had the opportunity to move up with teams around them playing, and they did. 

The Wildcats moved up one spot to No. 17 in the new rankings. Kentucky is one of six Southeastern Conference teams still ranked after week seven.

  • No. 1 Georgia
  • No. 3 Tennessee
  • No. 6 Alabama
  • No. 12 Ole Miss
  • No. 17 Kentucky
  • No. 20 LSU
  • No. 25 South Carolina 

Kentucky now enters Tennessee week following the bye, which came at a perfect time after playing seven consecutive games. The Cats and Vols are set to kickoff inside Neyland Stadium at 7pm ET 

