Kentucky Moves Up in Coaches Poll Following Bye Week

Following its 27-17 win over Miss State last weekend, Kentucky moved up four spots to No.18 in the coaches poll. The Wildcats had a bye week this week but still had the opportunity to move up with teams around them playing, and they did.

The Wildcats moved up one spot to No. 17 in the new rankings. Kentucky is one of six Southeastern Conference teams still ranked after week seven.

No. 1 Georgia

No. 3 Tennessee

No. 6 Alabama

No. 12 Ole Miss

No. 17 Kentucky

No. 20 LSU

No. 25 South Carolina

Kentucky now enters Tennessee week following the bye, which came at a perfect time after playing seven consecutive games. The Cats and Vols are set to kickoff inside Neyland Stadium at 7pm ET