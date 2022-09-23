Kentucky-NIU Betting Line Slightly Shifting in Favor of the Wildcats

After opening as 24.5-point favorites, No. 8 Kentucky has seen a slight shift in the betting line go in its favor as it prepares to take on the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Wildcats are now favored by as much as 26.5 points, according to the Action Network. While it's common for betting lines to move throughout game week, there could be some reasoning behind the point-spread shift.

NIU quarterback Rocky Lombardi is highly questionable for Saturday's game after suffering an injury against Vanderbilt a weekend ago. If he's unable to go, it'll be redshirt freshman Ethan Hampton under center.

Lombardi is yet to be ruled out, but if NIU announces he won't play before the game, there could a late push on the point-spread, leaning more in favor of the Wildcats once again.

Here's how you can watch and listen to Saturday's contest:

How to Watch

Kentucky and NIU will be the third game of the day on ESPN2, filling in the 7 p.m. EST primetime slot. You can watch gamely access and other highlights leading into the game and after the game on UK Sports Network.

How to Listen

If you won't be able to tune in on the television, then you can always listen to the game. UK Sports Network typically offers a live feed for listeners that can be accessed on the website by clicking the previous link. Elsewhere, the game can be heard on WLAP 630 AM, which can be found on iHeart Radio, Tunein and Radio Station USA.

