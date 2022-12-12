Skip to main content

Kentucky Officially Hires Jay Boulware as RBs Coach, Special Teams Coordinator

Boulware replaces John Settle, who was relieved of his duties on Nov. 28.

Kentucky football officially has its new running backs coach and special teams coordinator in former Texas assistant head coach Jay Boulware. 

“I’m thrilled to add Jay to our staff at Kentucky,” head coach Mark Stoops said in a press release. “I’ve known Jay from his time with my brother, Bob, at Oklahoma. I’ve always been impressed with him and his work ethic. He brings a wide range of experience coaching running backs and in recruiting, along with his expertise and success with special teams. That’s what I was looking for in this position and Jay is well-regarded in all those areas.”

Boulware replaces John Settle, who was fired as RBs coach and special teams coordinator on Nov. 28.

An Irving, Texas native, Boulware has coached at the Power Five level since 1994, when he began as a graduate assistant and tight ends coach at Texas. With stops at Northern Illinois, Arizona, Stanford, Utah, Iowa State, Auburn, Oklahoma and most recently Texas again, he's coached running backs, special teams and tight ends during his career. 

“I want to thank Coach Stoops for giving me this amazing opportunity,” Boulware said. “I’ve known and worked with the Stoops family for many years, and I’ve followed Mark’s career for a long time. I’m honored to be on his coaching staff as I have the utmost respect for him and the work he’s done at Kentucky. I’m looking forward to helping him continue the success he’s built here in the Bluegrass.”

