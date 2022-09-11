Kentucky Outlasts Florida in Gritty 26-16 victory at The Swamp

Gone are the days of Florida's dominance over Kentucky Football.

Not only did the 20th-ranked Wildcats (2-0, 1-0 SEC) fight through a heap of adversity to defeat No. 12 Florida (1-1, 0-1 SEC), they smashed through it with the same gritty, hardhat mentality that Head Coach Mark Stoops began to instill in his program a mere nine seasons ago.

"I'm really proud of our football team proud of our coaches," Stoops said after the win. "Preparation. The improvement that we made between week one and week two. We knew we had a good football team. We knew we had play good in all three phases."

While the Cats fumbled through multiple miscues on all three levels, Saturday's 26-16 win was a glorious triumph of physicality, discipline and persistence.

"You got to be a tough son of B to come into this environment and win and we all understand that," Stoops said. "We know this team was built that way. We've shown it through the years. That's who we are. We're gonna be a tough, hard nosed football team and win tough games, no matter what they look like. We may win and may we may lose. But by God, we're gonna be tough. And we showed that tonight."

While Kentucky had its fair share of blunders, such as a bad snap on a punt that resulted in a safety to cushion Florida's lead, and a muffed extra point to go along with some deplorable blocking on the offensive line and a few blown coverages in the secondary, it persevered. It also came correct with a handful of game-saving plays.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis dropped his first bomb of the season to Dane Key for a 55-yard strike to get on the board. Running back Kavosiey Smoke battled for 71 yards on the ground in the second half, all of which were crucial. The defense held Florida scoreless in a second half for the first time since 2017, while notching two mammoth interceptions along the way, including a Keidron Smith 65-yard pick-six to give Kentucky its final lead that it would not relinquish.

All eyes were on Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, though he didn't perform up to his usual caliber. Kentucky's defense held him to 143 yards through the air, and a measly four yards on the feet. The game plan came together as smooth as silk for Defensive Coordinator Brad White:

"(Richardson) is a great player, but our guys...they rose up to the challenge. I couldn't be more proud at every level," White said. "Every level they did what we asked, they made the corrections on the sideline that we needed to get adjusted. As the game went along. I thought the coaching staff was really composed, you know, the information from above was really clean so we could get the the adjustments. I think it paid off."

While Kentucky kept Richardson in check, the Gators held two of UK's top targets quiet, as Tayvion Robinson and Barion Brown combined for just a pair of catches for negative two yards. While Florida couldn't replace its QB, the Wildcats had plenty of other options to catch the ball, and they reared their heads.

Sophomore Chauncey Magwood hauled in two catches for 47 yards, while a trio of tight ends accounted for five of the team's 13 receptions, equaling 74 yards. Offensive Coordinator Rich Scangarello has been high on the tight ends room since his arrival to Lexington, and Saturday night showcased why.

"I think it's a credit to their versatility and the style of players, I think we got a really deep room," Scangarello said. "But, we're gonna be different every week. I mean, we got some pretty special wideouts that we get spread people out and create space with too. So every week it could be different. That's just kind of how we're built."

The win is No. 61 for Stoops, as he becomes the all-time winningest coach in Kentucky Football history, an honor he humbly acknowledged after the win:

"Just appreciative to get this opportunity. The great coaches that have been here, way back starting in 2013. The commitment from Mitch (Barnhart), Mark (Hill), Dr. Capilouto, you know, it's been a group effort," Stoops said. "Really greatly appreciate all the past coaches from from the dog days, you know, early on till now, because there's been a bunch of really good people and great players...such appreciation for the players all the way back to 2013 till now. I love each and every one of them. And it's really fun."

Stoops will look for the fun to keep on rolling as his Wildcats will welcome in his hometown Youngstown State Penguins next weekend in Lexington. Kickoff is set for Noon EST.

