Kentucky Remains At #19 In Latest AP Poll

Kentucky remains at NO. 19 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The Wildcats were unable to gain any spots on the bye week.

The Wildcats moved up three spots in last week's AP poll to No. 19 after the 27-17 home victory of Mississippi State on October 15th.

Kentucky is one of seven Southeastern Conference teams ranked after eight weeks of football:

No. 1 Georgia

No. 3 Tennessee

No. 6 Alabama

No. 15 Ole Miss

No. 18 LSU

No. 19 Kentucky

No. 25 South Carolina

Mississippi State dropped out of the AP Poll this week while LSU and South Carolina enter at No 18 and No 25

Kentucky now enters Tennessee week following the bye, which came at a perfect time after playing seven consecutive games. The Cats and Vols are set to kickoff inside Neyland Stadium at 7pm ET