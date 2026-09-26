Kentucky's run game leads the Wildcats past South Alabama after a slow start

On Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats were back in Kroger Field after one of the best wins in program history and looked to shift their focus to taking care of business against the South Alabama Jaguars. Heading into this one, it was important to have the right mindset to not let the hangover drag on from last week's win, while also not looking ahead to South Carolina.

That mindset was not there for much of the first half. It was an extremely slow start, but once Kentucky found its groove in the second half, they took care of business, taking down the Jaguars 45-21. Against the Texas A&M Aggies, it was the defense coming up big in the first half, with the offense exploding in the third quarter to run away with the win against one of the best defenses in college football. This Saturday, Kentucky started out slow, but finally pulled away in the second half. Things were very slow on offense to start for the Wildcats. A couple of explosive plays by Minchey, including a 20 yard pass to Mikkel Skinner, helped Kentucky's offense find it's rhythm to close out the first quarter and get a score, but they went right back to struggling in the second quarter.

Kentucky head coach Will Stein couldn’t find a second half gameplan to stop Alabama as the Tide rolled past the Cats 45-17 Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026 in Lexington, Kentucky. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Wildcats then followed the slow first quarter with a crucial mistake in a muffed punt return, which South Alabama recovered at the 15-yard line for excellent field position. A facemask penalty set them up first and goal to get on the board to tie the game. It was a very slow start and the hangover from the Texas A&M win was felt, as South Alabama even took the lead early in the second quarter, but Kentucky was ultimately able to weather that scary hangover. Helping Kentucky get out of the slow start was the run game, as CJ Baxter put up 82 yards for the game halfway through the second quarter and Jovantae Barnes capped it off with his first touchdown as a Wildcat, and Jason Patterson exploded for 75 yards for a score of his own. That was before an interception in the final minute of the half helped Kentucky take a 24-21 lead at the break.

Despite crucial mistakes like a failed fourth down conversion, a muffed punt setting up a South Alabama score, and a second turnover on downs, Kentucky was fortunate to find themselves leading. When the second half started, Kentucky knew they needed to break the game open and get a comfortable lead. They got the ball to start things and really took advantage, and it was the run game continuing their impressive performance. A 53-yard CJ Baxter run followed by another Jason Patterson touchdown got things going for the second half and that helped the Wildcats avenge their very slow start and pull away for the 24-point victory, as the defense helped hold South Alabama to a scoreless half. Kentucky finished with 383 rushing yards against the Jaguars and five touchdowns on the ground, with Patterson having three. If it wasn't for Kentucky's run game, it would've been a much, much different result.

The STUDS are being FED 🍽️



📺 - SEC Network pic.twitter.com/lqppA7MNU6 — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) September 26, 2026

Up next, the Wildcats will look to put their full focus on the South Carolina Gamecocks and put together a more complete performance in what will be a hostile environment.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and YouTube for the latest news.