Kentucky pulls off massive upset against Texas A&M in College Station

The Kentucky Wildcats were back in action on Saturday, facing another really tough challenge, this time on the road in College Station against the #9 Texas A&M Aggies. After suffering a rough loss to Alabama at home that included a second-half collapse, Kentucky was looking to put together a more well-rounded performance in a hostile environment in hopes to give the Aggies all they have for all four quarters.

How did the Wildcats fare with arguably their biggest road test of the entire season, facing a team with an elite defense and scary offensive potential? They shocked the college football world with a massive upset on Saturday, getting their first win against a top 10 opponent since Ole Miss in 2024 and the program's second-largest margin of victory over a top 10 team ever. It was a pretty back-and-forth one to start, with neither offense able to really capitalize early in the game. Kentucky's defense came up with some huge stops early, including an interception by Sam Greene, but the offense couldn't capitalize. Like against Alabama, it was the Kentucky defense being the savior early against the Aggies with some big stops. The offense not only dropped an easy touchdown in the first half, but soon after that, they were unable to put points on the board after getting in scoring territory. Kentucky was really having to lean on its defense and it looked like that would spell trouble for later in the game, but it didn't.

Sep 19, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats tight end Henry Boyer (87) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That certainly did for much of the rest of the half as Kentucky's defense folded, especially in the secondary, allowing a number of key passes to set up the Aggies' first score of the game. But, thanks to two huge explosive plays late in the first half, Kentucky was able to tie things up at 7-7 entering the second half. The Wildcats needed that momentum to try and turn things around offensively, and fans were anxious to see a different second-half result than they had last week. Well, they started out with a statement, as Kenny Darby, redeemed himself after the dropped touchdown, taking it 42 yards to the endzone to put the Wildcats up 14-7 to begin the second half. They responded to the lack of explosive plays in a big way in the second, as that catapulted into a two-score third quarter thanks to big plays from Kenny Darby and Jason Patterson. It was an impressive response from the offense.

Kentucky poured it on, taking a 28-7 lead entering the fourth, but the Aggies made it interesting after making it a two-score game with 11 minutes left. The offense could not afford to fold after that and a 32-yard pass to Henry Boyer is what they needed to respond to Texas A&M's score as that helped set up a field goal to put the Wildcats up three scores with under nine minutes left. That explosive play to begin the second half by Darby set the tone. The response by the offense that had so many brutal mistakes in the first half was much, much needed and really was why Kentucky was able to get it done and it was capped off by them chewing the clock in the final minutes after the Aggies made it a 10-point game with 3:44 left and failed to make anything happen after that. The Wildcats then went on to grab a 31-21 win, giving Will Stein his first win over a top 10 team as head coach. It took him just three games to make it happen.

The Wildcats left College Station with a top 10 win on the road and one hell of a way to begin the Will Stein era.

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