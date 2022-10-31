Kentucky-Vanderbilt Set For Noon Kick in Lexington

Kentucky will kick off its three-game home stand next weekend, welcoming the struggling Vanderbilt Commodores to Kroger Field.

The matchup will kickoff at noon EST and will air on the SEC Network:

Kentucky has defeated Vandy in six consecutive meetings. Mark Stoops has never lost to the Dores in Lexington and is 8-1 overall, with the lone loss coming in 2015 in Nashville.

The Wildcats will travel to Columbia to take on the Missouri Tigers this weekend, while Vanderbilt welcomes South Carolina to FirstBank Stadium.

ESPN currently gives Kentucky an 87.5 percent chance of winning the game against the Commodores on Nov. 12.

