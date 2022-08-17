Kentucky Wildcats Opponent Preview: Florida Gators

Kentucky and Florida will once again battle early in the season. The contest will be pivotal in both teams' successes in 2022. We take a look at the Gators ahead of the season in this team preview.

Last Meeting

Kentucky and Florida battled in a highly contested 20-13 game in Lexington last year. A victory that helped the Wildcats improve to 5-0 on the season. The Wildcats outscored the Gators 13-3 in the second half to secure the victory. An interception early in the fourth quarter, followed by a goal-line stand with seconds remaining, allowed the Wildcats to beat the Gators, despite struggles from Will Levis.

Chris Rodriguez cared the ball 19 times for 99 yards and one touchdown, while Levis managed only 87 yards, one touchdown and one interception, with all but 22 yards going to Wan'Dale Robinson. DeAndre Square led the Wildcat defensive effort with 13 tackles. J.J. Weaver had the crucial fourth-quarter interception.

2022 Storyline

This game will once again prove to be pivotal for both teams. Kentucky has a chance to challenge for the East and could make a statement by knocking off a Florida team that will be coming off a tough road contest against Utah in Week One. The Wildcats will get a tune-up weekend that should allow the opportunity to find some early offensive weapons for Will Levis to work with. This game will be a measuring stick for the Gators, but it is one the Wildcats must win to show they are headed back towards another ten-win season.

Florida Defender Spotlight

Brenton Cox- The former Georgia transfer had an impressive season for the Gators last fall, leading the team with 8.5 sacks. He will once again be the pass-rush specialist the Gators rely upon, and like in 2021, Kentucky will need to keep him at bay. Kentucky allowed Will Levis to be sacked twice during last year's contest, but Cox did not account for one of those. Protecting Levis's blindside from Cox will be imperative.

Gervon Dexter- The touted sophomore is one of the most naturally talented defensive linemen in the country. He played ahead of schedule in 2021 and totaled 50 tackles and 2.5 sacks. For Kentucky, being able to control the line of scrimmage and pounding the interior run game will remain an imperative standard in the offense. Dexter will be a complication to work around during the week two matchup and is certainly a player to know.

Trey Dean III- The veteran safety is arguably Florida's top returning player on either side of the football. Totaling 88 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception last fall, Dean will be a player that opposing offensive coordinator's scheme around.

Rashad Torrence II- Scheming away from Dean means looking towards his running mate at the other safety position, who was just as good at times last year. Torrence tallied 87 tackles and three interceptions in 2021. He is a guy that seems to have plenty of untapped potential still.

Ventrell Miller- The veteran inside linebacker missed the majority of last season with an injury, and the Gators will definitely welcome his return. He is a preseason All-SEC selection that can make a major impact as he has in the past.

Jason Marshall- The young, touted cornerback should blossom under the tutelage of Corey Raymond. Marshall is long, athletic and displays excellent ball skills. He will likely draw the matchup against any team's WR1 due to all of this. Going into his second college season, he is a definite breakout player to watch.

Offensive Player Spotlight

Anthony Richardson- It starts and ends at quarterback for most teams, but this is especially true for the Gators in 2022. Richardson has undeniable arm talent and athleticism, but can he piece it all together? He has to be more accurate and make consistent decisions. Richardson completed 38 of 64 passes for 529 yards and six touchdowns with five interceptions last fall. He carried the ball another 51 times for 401 yards and three touchdowns.

Nay'Quan Wright- Wright should assume the reins at the running back position for the Gators this fall and allow Billy Napier to be creative with the position. The former top-50 recruit has plenty of buzz coming into the 2022 season that he will have to live up to. He carried the ball 76 times for 326 yards and a touchdown in 2021. He caught another 14 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown.

Justin Shorter- The veteran wide receiver is Florida's most established pass-catcher. He has continued to improve year over year, but this will be his first year as WR1. He caught 51 passes for 440 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2021.

O'Cyrus Torrence- The ULL transfer followed Napier to Florida, and he has plenty of buzz around his name despite not playing an SEC snap yet. Torrence started and played in 11 games in 2021 at ULL and earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors.

Preseason Prediction: Wildcats are too much for the Gators in the second half and pull away to secure an early SEC East victory. 31-17