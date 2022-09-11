Kentucky's Stymying of UF's Richardson Propels Cats in Second Half

Defensive Coordinator Brad White acknowledged before Kentucky made the trip to Gainesville that his defense was going to give up some chunk plays to Florida and Anthony Richardson.

While it was expected to some degree, Florida was living off of big plays in the first half, more than White or any coach would want to see from an SEC defense. In the first quarter, 68 of UF's 84 yards came on three plays. It took just two plays to rack up 55 more in the second quarter.

Richardson, who made his dual-threat presence known in Florida's season-opening upset of then-No. 7 Utah, was ditching the run game and attacking Kentucky's secondary from the get-go. His accuracy threw a wrench in those plans, as he completed 14 of 35 pass attempts, with some misses coming in crucial situations that could've broken the game out in favor of the Gators.

Kentucky's defensive backs rose to the occasion, from the veterans to the freshmen. Carrington Valentine recorded five tackles and a career-high three pass breakups, one of which was a monumental stop on fourth down. One of Kentucky's two interceptions on the night came in the third quarter, as Ole Miss transfer Keidron Smith jumped a Richardson pass and took it 65 yards back to the endzone, giving UK its final lead of the game.

"It's a blessing. I'm glad I was able to do it," Smith said on the pick-six. "We stuck together. The game was up and down the whole time, so just being able to get off the field on third down and get the ball back to the offense. It was great to see."

While it was Smith's interception that spelled immediate points, outside linebacker Jordan Wright came up with an unreal one-handed pick that kept the Wildcats defense afloat in the first half when momentum was not in their favor.

Wright read Richardson's arm angle and eventually collected the football in the redzone, leading to Kentucky's second score of the first half, turning the tides.

"I saw how he tried to throw it with a sidearm, I knew I had it but at first I thought I'd tipped it," Wright said. "I surprised myself. It felt good because we were just talking about we needed to turn. I told coach, I had the strip sack but nobody recovered it, so I gotta make up for that."

The return was a sweet one for Wright, who was unable to play in the season-opener against Miami (OH), but was cleared for Saturday's game just 48 hours prior.

"He's a player for us, and I don't think there's any question," Mark Stoops said of Wright. "We've seen him play for a while. He's not only a good football player, but he brings good energy."

When the passing game turned sour for Florida, head coach Billy Napier and Richardson tried to adjust on the feet, but the Wildcats defense' proved to be stout. Richardson finished the game with six rushes for only four yards. Florida was held scoreless in the second half of a game for the first time since 2017.

"I thought the guys did a nice job of collapsing the pockets and making (Richardson) operate from a collapsed box and razzle him a little bit. He's a great player, but our guys they, they rose up to the challenge. I couldn't be more proud at every level," Brad White said after the win. "Every level they did what we asked they made the corrections on the sideline that we needed to get adjusted. As the game went along. I thought the coaching staff was really composed, you know, the information from above was really clean so we could get the the adjustments. I think it paid off."

Outside linebacker J.J. Weaver led the team in tackles with nine, taking it to the team that he got injured against a season ago. Alongside he and Wright, the OLB's did more than their part on Saturday night.

"It's great because if one of us is eating, they can't just slide to one side and try to double it. You got to respect both of us and if you don't, we will make you pay," Wright said about the combination of he and Weaver.

With 20-plus NFL scouts in the stadium to go along with almost 90,000 screaming fans, the stage was set for Richardson to make his mark as a Heisman candidate. Instead, it was UK's defense that won the battle, draining The Swamp with a 26-16 victory.