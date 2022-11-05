Skip to main content

Live Updates, Game Score, Notes: Kentucky-Missouri

For the wrong reasons, this has the become the biggest game of the season for Kentucky. The Missouri Tigers welcome the Wildcats to Columbia for a crucial early November SEC East tilt. 

We'll have all of your live coverage from Faurot Field right here as UK attempts to snap Missouri's two-game winning streak. 

You can also following along on Twitter with Lead Editor Hunter Shelton for live updates and game coverage: @HunterShelton_

ACTIVE SCORE: 0-0 

PRE-GAME INFORMATION 

The Wildcats are dealing with a few injuries, and will be without both senior captain linebackers DeAndre Square and Jacquez Jones. 

Running back JuTahn McClain and wide receiver Chris Lewis are amongst other players injured for UK. 

For a full injury report, click here

Kentucky was won six of its last seven matchups against Mizzou. Mark Stoops hold just a 2-2 record at Faurot Field, however. 

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats
Missouri Tigers
Missouri Tigers

