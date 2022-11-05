Injury Report: Square, Jones Headline Missing Pieces for Kentucky

Kentucky is already back to being banged up ahead of its final road matchup of the season at Missouri:

EXPECTED TO PLAY

Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr is dressed and warming up. The senior left the Tennessee game early in the second half due to an unspecified injury, though he was still listed on the week 10 depth chart as normal. RB Kavosiey Smoke did not play against Tennessee and was not listed ahead of Missouri, but he is with the team and warming up.

Strong safety Tyrell Ajian is dressed and warming up after leaving the Tennessee game at the end of the first quarter with a back injury that came after making a tackle. Right tackle Jeremy Flax finished out the Tennessee game, though he didn't play every snap. He is also dressed and warming up as normal. He has dealt with injuries since the Ole Miss game on Oct. 1.

Defensive lineman Khalil Saunders Jr also went down at a point in the second half. Both players were still listed on the depth chart this week.

OUT

Linebacker and team captain DeAndre Square is the newest and biggest piece out for Kentucky on either side of the football against Mizzou. Square went to the locker room following the first defensive drive of the game against Tennessee last weekend. He would return and finish out the first quarter, but left early in the second, eventually remaining on the sideline. He was then ruled out with an ankle injury and was not listed on the latest depth chart. Sophomore Trevin Wallace is now listed as the starting weakside linebacker.

Wide receiver Chris Lewis was helped off the field in the second half against the Vols, not putting any pressure on his right leg or foot. He did not make the trip with the team.

Running back JuTahn McClain is also not with the team, despite emerging as the backup option behind Rodriguez over the past few games. It is unclear what McClain's injury is.

Linebacker and team captain Jacquez Jones is once again out after leaving the Ole Miss back on Oct. 1 due to injury. He went down on two occasions against the Rebels, the second of which resulted in him having to be helped off the field. He did not play against South Carolina or Mississippi State and was not listed on the latest depth chart ahead of Tennessee. It'll be junior D'Eryk Jackson in his place for the fourth straight game.

Free safety Jalen Geiger went down due to an illegal blindside block in the second quarter of UK's game against Florida in week two. After being carted off the field with a lower leg injury, he did not return and Stoops said that the injury "didn't look good." While he hasn't been officially ruled out for the season, it's not expected that he'll return for the remainder of the year. redshirt freshman Jordan Lovett remains the starting free safety in place of Geiger.

They join running back Ramon Jefferson and defensive back Vito Tisdale, both of whom are out for the season, as primary players who will be on the sidelines due to injury.

