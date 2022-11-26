Live Updates, Game Score, Notes: Kentucky-No. 25 Louisville

Rivalry week has arrived in Lexington, as the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals will enter Kroger Field for the Governor's Cup on Saturday afternoon. The Cards (7-4, 4-4 ACC) are one of the hottest teams in the nation, while the Wildcats (6-5, 3-5 SEC) are looking to snap a two-game losing skid to close out the 2022 regular season.

Wildcats Today will have all of your live game coverage right here.

ACTIVE SCORE: 7-0 KENTUCKY

FIRST QUARTER

Kentucky Drive Three: First play of the drive, Jordan Dingle makes his weekly impact with an 18-yard reception.

Rodriguez runs for eight on the next play. Holding on UK on the next play, now 2nd and 12 at the UK 29. Pass interference on a throw intended for Josh Kattus moves the chains for Kentucky. Then a false start on Kentucky...penalties!

Levis lofts a pass to Dane Key for 15 yards, negating the false start. Kentucky now into UofL territory. END OF Q1

Louisville Drive Two: Maurice Turner runs for seven yards on 1st down, a pass from Domann to the RB is incomplete on the next play. Domann scrambles on 3rd down, the chains come and give UofL the 1st down.

Turner runs for nine yards on the next play, a Carrington Valentine defensive holding call moves the chains once again for the Cards.

Jawhar Jordan busts a 22-yard run to the right. Domann goes for the end zone on the next play, his pass is just a bit long. Jordan goes for seven, then gets the 1st down with another seven-yard carry.

Carrington Valentine drops an interception on a poorly thrown ball by Domann. Now 3rd and 11, Really nice play call by Louisville, Domann fakes going to the flat then goes to Turner who leaked out up the middle, the RB scats for the 1st down. Play now under review...Turner is ruled short of the 1st down. Decision time for Scott Satterfield.

UofL goes for it...Jacquez Jones comes back with a bang, he wraps up Jordan and gets the big turnover for the Wildcats.

Kentucky Drive Two: Back to the run on 1st down for UK, Rodriguez gets three yards. Look at freshman tight end Josh Kattus, he's wide open for the catch and runs it all the way down to the UofL 13. 70-yard gain. Personal fouls on both teams after the play, some jawing from the UK bench.

Rodriguez runs for 11 on the next play, now 1st and goal at the UofL 2. Will Levis thought he ran in for the first touchdown of the day, but an illegal formation wipes that out. 1st and goal at the 7 for Kentucky now.

TOUCHDOWN: Will Levis fires a pass to Dane Key for the first score of the day. The Lexington kid makes his first mark in the Governor's Cup. PAT is GOOD. Kentucky 7, Louisville 0

Louisville Drive One: Brock Domann in at QB for Louisville. Second play of the game is a complete pass to Marshon Ford for 10 yards.

2nd and 9, screen to Ahmari Huggins-Bruce is stuffed for a loss of three. Now 3rd and long, the Jawhar Jordan rush isn't good for a 1st down. Louisville punts back to UK.

Kentucky Drive One: Chris Rodriguez with the first play of the game, his run to the left is stuffed for a loss of one. Will Levis takes his first hit of the day on the second play of the game, pass is incomplete. False start on Jeremy Flax makes it 3rd and 16. Levis finds Barion Brown, who manages to get 14 yards. Not enough for the 1st down, UK is too deep in its own territory and will punt.

Punt goes for 42 yards to the UofL 24.

PRE-GAME INFORMATION

Louisville wins the coin toss, defers to the second half.

Kentucky welcomes back a pair of senior linebackers to the lineup in Jacquez Jones and DeAndre Square. Wide receiver Tayvion Robinson is out for the second consecutive week. A full injury report for UK can be found here.

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham is available to play, but Brock Domann will start the afternoon under center for the Cards. Running back Tiyon Evans is also out.

Kentucky is looking for its fourth straight win over its rival.