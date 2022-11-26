Injury Report: Jacquez Jones, DeAndre Square IN, Tayvion Robinson OUT

In the final game of the regular season, there are plenty of players in and out for the Wildcats as they look to take down No. 25 Louisville in the Governor's Cup:

IN

Kenneth Horsey is dressed and warming up after not playing against Georgia due to being scratched late with a health issue. It is expected that he will once again man the left tackle spot against the Cardinals.

Tyrell Ajian is also dressed and warming up after not playing against UGA.

DeAndre Square is dressed out warming up with the team. Square went to the locker room following the first defensive drive of the game against Tennessee last weekend. He would return and finish out the first quarter, but left early in the second, eventually remaining on the sideline. He was then ruled out with an ankle injury and would miss the Missouri, Vandy and Georgia games.

Linebacker and team captain Jacquez Jones is finally back after leaving the Ole Miss game back on Oct. 1 due to injury. He went down on two occasions against the Rebels, the second of which resulted in him having to be helped off the field. He hasn't seen the field since.

OUT

Tayvion Robinson is out. He dressed but did not play against Georgia last week. Mark Stoops said the senior wide receiver was "banged up." He was not seen on the field during warm-ups.

Wide receiver Chris Lewis was helped off the field in the second half against Tennessee, not putting any pressure on his right leg or foot. He did not make the trip with the team to Missouri and did not play against Vandy, UGA and is not dressed today.

Tight end Brenden Bates and defensive lineman Khalil Saunders Jr are also not dressed and will miss today's game against UofL.

Free safety Jalen Geiger went down due to an illegal blindside block in the second quarter of UK's game against Florida in week two. After being carted off the field with a lower leg injury, he did not return and Stoops said that the injury "didn't look good." While he hasn't been officially ruled out for the season, it's not expected that he'll return for the remainder of the year. redshirt freshman Jordan Lovett remains the starting free safety in place of Geiger.

Punter Colin Goodfellow is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee / lower leg injury in the fourth quarter against Missouri. He got a punt away following a bad snap, but was hit hard right after by a Mizzou defender, causing him to be carted off the field. Redshirt freshman Wilson Berry will be the starting punter for the rest of the year.

They join running back Ramon Jefferson and defensive back Vito Tisdale, both of whom are out for the season, as primary players who will be on the sidelines due to injury.

