Live Updates: No. 9 Kentucky-Youngstown State

No. 9 Kentucky is back at home, looking to improve to 3-0 on the season, taking on the Youngstown State Penguins, who also enter the matchup undefeated. The Wildcats will be down multiple starters against the Penguins. Follow along here with Wildcats Today for updates for today's game:

Active Score: 7-0 Kentucky

Second Quarter

Kentucky Drive Four Con't: La'Vell Wright is stuffed at the YGST one-yard line for no gain. Smoke lunges for the goaline on second down but is ruled down at the one-inch line. Levis keeps it on third, punching in the score. Matt Ruffolo's PAT is good.

First Quarter

Kentucky Drive Four (3:07): Smoke bounces out to his right for six yards to the 29-yard line of Youngstown. Smoke hits another hole on the next play for nine more, getting UK back in the redzone. Levis scrambles out to the right for four yards, before Smoke is halted at the line of scrimmage on second down. Third-and-seven, Levis finds Robinson at midfield, who hurdles a defender, nearly scoring. END OF Q1.

Youngstown Drive Three: (4:05) After a six-yard rush, Crenshaw overthrows Bryce Oliver, setting up third down. Another false start backs the Penguins up, before Dra Rushton rushes for two yards. Youngstown once again punts away near its own endzone. Tayvion Robinson returns the punt across midfield.

Kentucky Drive Three: Smoke busts out a 15-yard run to get UK into the redzone. After a stuffed rush, Levis throws an interception to Troy Jakubec near the endzone.

Youngstown Drive Two: McLaughlin gets nine on his first rush of the drive, Demeatric Crenshaw's next pass is incomplete, broken up by Jacquez Jones. False start on third down pushes the Penguins back, McLaughlin's rush is stuffed by DeAndre Square and Jordan Wright, Youngstown's punter Paddy Lynch holds the ball too long, it gets blocked by Martez Thrower. UK takes over close to the redzone.

Kentucky Drive Two (10:40): Smoke loses two yards on the first play of the drive. Levis finds Barion Brown wide open at midfield for 13 yards. La'Vell Wright gets his first carry of the game, going for five yards, UK into Youngstown territory. Levis is sacked again on third down. After a Youngstown timeout, Goodfellow punts away to the YGST five-yard line.

Youngstown Drive One: Youngstown RB Jaleel McLaughlin takes the first two plays for the Penguins, rushing for just two yards. Youngstown is hit with an illegal substitution penalty on third down. McLaughlin bounces out to his left, nearly gets the line to gain. UK linebacker J.J. Weaver goes down on the play. Weaver is helped off the field and back to the locker room. Youngstown punts.

Kentucky Drive One: Opening kick goes for a touchback. Levis goes play-action on the first play of the game, hits Dane Key at midfield for a 23-yard gain. Kavosiey Smoke's first run of the game goes for negative five yards. After a 14-yard catch for Smoke, Levis is sacked by Dylan Wudke to force a punt. 36-yard punt by Colin Goodfellow.

Pre-game

Starting right guard Tashawn Manning is not starting today's game. Fifth-year senior Quintin Wilson is starting in place of the Auburn transfer.

Running back JuTahn McClain will not play after being listed as "week-to-week" for the second week in a row. Kavosiey Smoke remains the starting running back. McClain joins Ramon Jefferson and Jalen Gieger as players out due to injury.

Youngstown wins the coin toss, defers to the second half.