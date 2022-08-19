Skip to main content

Making the Case: Which Freshman Will Make the Biggest Impact for Kentucky in 2022

Kentucky will look to build on its ten-win season from a year ago with a schedule that provides plenty of opportunities. The Wildcats were selected by the media to finish second in the SEC East, but there is optimism around the opportunity to compete for a spot in Atlanta coming out of Lexington. In this installment of "Making the Case," the Wildcats Today staff shares their opinion on which freshman will make the biggest impact for Kentucky in 2022. 

Hunter

There’s been nothing but positivity spread about Lexington native Dane Key since his arrival at Kentucky. Quarterback Will Levis called the Frederick Douglass High School product a starter early on into fall camp, and Mark Stoops noted his improved progress into the month of August. Fellow wide receiver Tayvion Robinson said that Key has been “nothing short of what people thought of him," and that he “doesn’t look like a freshman on the field.” Replacing Wan’Dale Robinson is seemingly impossible. The connection that he and Levis carried all the way through the Citrus Bowl was nothing short of extraordinary, and there is no one wide receiver that is expected to take over that kind of workload immediately. Alongside this year’s Robinson and speedsters Jordan Anthony and Dekel Crowdus Jr, there is beaucoup potential in the receiver room. If Key performs like the rest of the team says he’s capable of, he can become a big time option for Levis and open numerous doors for the offense this season. 

Matt

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kentucky has to find reliable weapons for Will Levis to work with as they look to make the offense more explosive than a year ago. Not to indicate that he will end up playing a bulk of snaps or start this fall, but Barion Brown's explosiveness cannot be denied. He is electric with the football in his hands and has some incredible twitch and short-area quickness that should allow him to get opportunities in this offense. I think Brown's role will grow week over week and he will be a homerun threat for the Cats' in 2022. I think Hunter's case for Dane Key is also solid, and I look for both of these playmakers to get their opportunity at some point this year. However, I like Brown's explosiveness and ability to allow him to make the biggest impact in 2022. As his route tree improves, and he understands the offense more, Brown has as high of a ceiling as any freshman in the country. 

featured image via Dane Key Instagram

EB812726-BAE3-4FF4-9E5C-DB94354FF657
Football

Making the Case: Which Freshman Will Make the Biggest Impact for Kentucky in 2022

By Hunter Shelton
DB6BF9D5-39EA-42B3-BFFF-1824F08A45E8
Recruiting

Watch: Kentucky Commit Anglin Jr. Hauls in Interception in First Game of High School Season

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_16728346_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky Wildcats Opponent Preview: Youngstown State Penguins

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_16766841_168390308_lowres
Football

Chris Doering Shares Lofty Expectations for Mark Stoops' Program in 2022

By Wildcats Today Staff
Grant Godfrey
Recruiting

Kentucky LB Commit Godfrey Named to Preseason Butkus Watch List

By Wildcats Today Staff
220813 Fall Camp_JN22
Football

Freshman Defensive Back Alex Afari Jr Making Noise at UK Preseason Camp

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_15288732_168390308_lowres
Football

Veteran Defensive Back Carrington Valentine Talks Preseason Camp, More

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_17423612_168390308_lowres
Football

Watch: Defensive Coordinator Brad White Talks Wildcats Defense, Fall Camp, and More

By Wildcats Today Staff