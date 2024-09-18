Mark Stoops isn't sleeping on Ohio
This Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats will be welcoming the Ohio Bobcats inside Kroger Field after nearly knocking off No. 1 Georgia this past weekend. Mark Stoops knows not to overlook anyone that the Wildcats face, and that is definitely his thoughts on Kentucky's opponent this Saturday.
Stoops doesn't want to take Ohio lightly on Saturday, saying the Bobcats are "not a joke." Ohio comes in with a 2-1 record on the season, with wins over South Alabama and Morgan State, as well as their only loss so far being against Syracuse.
"It’s a team that is a very good team. Most of the time when I say that most fans don’t believe me, but I think this year you can tell by looking at the MAC and the very big victories that they’ve had this year, they’re not a joke. People think it’s coach-speak when you sit there and say they’re very – it’s just a good league, good teams, good coaches. This staff has been together a long, long time. "- Mark Stoops on Ohio
The head coach then went more in depth on how Ohio is as a team and what they will be bringing on Saturday. The Bobcats are led by quarterback Parker Navarro who has thrown for over 500 yards so far this season. Running back Anthony Tyus lll leads that group with over 367 yards on the ground this season. Coleman Owen looks to be clearly Ohio's top receiver, with total of 282 yards this season, all in just three games. Safety Austin Brawley leads the defense in tackles with 23. Mark Stoops share his thoughts on the Bobcats on Monday.
"Extremely balanced on offense, almost 200 (yards per game both rushing and passing), right around there, so very balanced offensively. Defensively, very, very tough. They play very hard. They mix it up up front, play both four down and three down, and they make you earn every yard."- Stoops on what Ohio brings as a whole.
Kentucky is certainly not overlooking the Bobcats, a team who is one of the best in the MAC. The Wildcats will take on Ohio on Saturday at 12:45 p.m. ET on SEC Network.