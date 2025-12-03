49ers' starting guard raves about how successful Will Stein will be at Kentucky

After an ugly blowout loss to the Louisville Cardinals, the Mark Stoops era came to an official end. It didn't take long at all for the Wildcats to find a new coach as they went and got Oregon OC Will Stein.

Stein made a ton of sense not only because of the success he has seen as an offensive coordinator but also because he is a Louisville, Kentucky native who grew up rooting for the Wildcats.

Before Stein went to Oregon to be the OC in 2023, he was the OC at UTSA. They made the Cure Bowl during the 2022 season, and Stein sent one offensive player to the draft that year. Stein sent Spencer Burford to the league, where he was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

September 21, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Spencer Burford (74) stands in front of quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the first quarter against the New York Giants at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Now Burford is the starting left guard for the 49ers, which means he is lining up next to Trent Williams, protecting Brock Purdy's blind side.

Kentucky Wildcats On SI reached out to Burford to ask him a few questions about Stein and the NFL starter, had some great responses.

The first question to Burford was about Stein's offense and what makes it so effective.

Burford answered this question, saying, "What makes it so effective is that it is versatile in so many ways. It's simplified to where the players can play fast."

We went on to ask Burford why he believes Stein will make a good head coach, and he had another great answer.

Burford answered, "Stein will succeed as a head coach because he is a player's coach. He listens to his players and tries to get the best out of them."

A starting offensive lineman in the NFL who is currently working to make a playoff push with his team, taking the time to answer these questions, shows he really loved playing under Stein and wants to see him succeed.

Kentucky is hiring Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein as its new head coach. Stein, a Louisville grad, will replace Mark Stoops. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Burford is just one of the elite offensive players that Stein has coached. At Oregon, Stein coached guys like Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel, Tez Johnson, Bucky Irving, and Troy Franklin. These are some players I'm sure Big Blue Nation has on their fantasy football teams.

Coach Stein is going to bring in some elite players to Kentucky that will have this offense firing on all cylinders. The studs will be fed in Lexington and soon the NFL will be littered with former Kentucky players on the offensive side of the football.