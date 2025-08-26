Mark Stoops knows the offensive line will be big in determining Kentucky's success
Kentucky didn't have much success with the offensive line last season, a big part of why the Wildcats ended up going 4-8. The offensive line struggled all throughout last season protecting former quarterback Brock Vandagriff, leaving defenses to rack up a ton of sacks and hits on him. Even the year before, with Devin Leary, the offensive line didn't leave much time for the quarterback to work with, but it was even worse in 2023, when Will Levis played much of the season banged up.
Last season, Kentucky allowed 35 sacks, which ranked 13th in the SEC. In 2023, the Wildcats allowed 22 sacks, ranking 3rd in the SEC. That season was better in terms of protecting, but it was very inconsistent. Then in 2022, Kentucky gave up 46 sacks on the season, ranking 14th in the SEC. As a result of the poor blocking, last season, the Wildcats' scoring also took a dip, ranking dead last in points per game in the conference, with an average of 20.6 points.
Heading into Kentucky's season opener, Mark Stoops knows how important is for the offensive line to show improvements. He went in-depth on the unit when asked where on the team he would like to see improvement the most on his call-in radio show.
"It's been no mystery. I've mentioned the offensive line several times. It starts up front," Stoops said on his call-in radio show on Monday. "You know, we have to be better up front. We didn't meet our standard a year ago with the offensive line and probably defensive line as well. We have to be more physical and get back to that physical style. Hopefully it'll open up some more things in the passing game."
Kentucky is bringing in some new faces to the O-line, including Josh Braun who is very highly regarded among NFL folks, as well as Shiyazh Pete, who is sure to be a fan favorite on and off the field. They are also bringing back the experience of Jager Burton and Jalen Farmer, who will play huge roles this season. Stoops even shared some very high praise for Farmer, saying he's 'pound for pound, one of the better players on our football team.'
The head coach is proud of the work that unit has put in this offseason, a big reason why he's optimistic they will show improvements in-game. "I just like their approach. They're very mature men," Stoops said. "They've been around for a long time. They played a lot of football. They care a lot about this team, and I just appreciate how hard of work that they put in."
The offensive line will get the oppurtunity to show fans what they have worked towards all summer when they take the field on Saturday against Toledo. The unit has proved to be key in the team's success recently, this time hoping to steer the team on the right side of success.