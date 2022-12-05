Mark Stoops: 'No Panic' in Search For New Offensive Coordinator

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops is on the hunt for his fourth offensive coordinator in as many seasons, following the firing of Rich Scangarello on Nov. 29.

Scangarello lasted just one season after the Wildcats averaged just 22.1 points-per game. UK failed to reach the 40-point mark in all 12 games this season, while never scoring more than 27 points in an SEC game.

On Monday, Stoops spoke to reporters, detailing the big change to the staff, what he's looking for in his next OC and more:

"There's many factors that go into it as you can imagine, i'll be guarded in that out of respect that I have for Rich (Scangarello)," Stoops said about the change. "I think he's a very good football coach that's very bright. Sometimes things don't work out and sometimes you need to make a change for a variety of reasons. I don't want to throw one or two of those out there and have it grab a headline."

"Obviously I felt the change was needed or I would not have done it. I'm very excited about where this could lead," he added.

There were many issues that appeared within the offense during Scangarello's lone season as play-caller. His style and schemes were touted as complex when he was named OC last offseason, something that proved to be a detriment. Kentucky was also dead last in the nation in tempo, taking quite some time to get from one play to the next.

"I definitely think taking that long to spit out play-calls and some of that terminology with the NFL scheme I got to think about, because running a play every 38 seconds ...I definitely wanna look at that, yes," Stoops said.

While the consistent turnover at OC in Lexington could appear to be a problem on face value, it doesn't sound as though its stopping candidates from making themselves known:

"I'm in the middle of talking to several people," Stoops mentioned. "I had a great conversation with a potential candidate yesterday. I'm gonna meet with another one here this week. I've already spoken to several others, so I feel like there's some very good options out there, and i'm not going to limit myself, so we'll see where it goes, i'm optimistic, i'm excited."

"Each time this position seems to open up, there's even more and more interest in the job, which is a good sign to me."

Stoops also went on to say that despite the transfer portal being open, it won't rush the hire he wishes to make when it comes to offensive coordinator:

"We're holding court in the transfer portal. There is no panic here."

Scangarello was the second offensive coach to be let go, as running backs coach and co-special teams coordinator John Settle was fired just one day prior on Nov. 28.

Stoops did not mention a name, but he did make it clear that he has a specific target on the ready to take over for Settle:

"I've got a person in mind that I'm going to hire that will coach running backs and special teams."

The 10th-year head coach is keeping his cards close to his chest, though it's clear that there's a method to the madness.

Wildcats Today will have updates on Kentucky's search for its fourth OC in as many seasons, as well as its new running backs coach.

