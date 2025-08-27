Mark Stoops says keeping players fresh will be key for Kentucky on defense
Kentucky football may have brought in over 50 new faces on the roster, but that shouldn't discount how valuable the returning players are, especially on the defensive side. Mark Stoops previewed what Kentucky's defense will look like this season on his call-in radio show Monday, where he praised the depth and experience on that side of the ball, which should be one of the bright spots on the defense.
At the defensive line and linebacker spots, the Wildcats are returning guys like Alex Afari Jr., Kahlil Saunders, Alex Afari, Josiah Hayes, and Daveren Rayner, as well as Steven Soles Jr., who is expected to have a bigger role this season. Kentucky has also added a number of transfers at the front of the defense too, with two in particular standing out from the rest, in Mi'Quise Humphrey-Grace and David Gusta, who both could emerge as two of Kentucky's best players on either side of the ball.
Stoops noted the impressive depth and experience of the defensive front, and he talked in much detail about what they will be bringing to the defense this season, the linebackers in particular.
"Dave Rayner and Alex (Afari) are two guys that have been around for a while. They both have been very good leaders, so, I think that starts with those guys. Grant Godfrey is another one that's that's really coming along. We feel like he's getting better and better and then Antwan (Smith) is a guy with a high ceiling. (He) needs to continue to develop physically and get stronger so he could withstand the SEC schedule, but super athletic and very talented young players. So, you know, I feel like we have a good rotation there and then on the outside, Sam Green and Kam Olds are guys that are really talented players. We needed some help in the pass rush area, and Steven Soles, the guy that gets better and better, he plays relentless. I love the edge and the attitude that Steven plays with. And so we have some bodies there, should be able to keep some guys fresh there as well."
The head coach also noted that since the Wildcats will have a good amount of depth throughout the defensive front, especially on the line, that will allow the coaches to apply a rotation that will help keep guys fresh, which will be important as the go through the season and the challenging SEC schedule. He also knows staying healthy plays a big role in achieving that goal.
"I think it's going to be by committee, but I feel like we're deep there," Stoops said. "As you know, you feel like you have some depth, but the minute you get one or two injuries and that rotation starts to, you know, shorten up a bit. So hopefully we'll continue to stay healthy. But I think that's a key for us to stay healthy as well as trying to get that rotation and rotate a bunch of guys in there. But Khalil (Saunders), you know, the addition of Mi'Quise (Humphrey-Grace) is a big one. ...I feel like we've added some help in the pass rushing category as well."
Kentucky's secondary also has some returning experience, including Quay Scott, DJ Waller, JQ Hardaway, Ty Bryant, and Jordan Lovett as well, who had an impressive junior season in 2024. The Wildcats will look to use their experience and depth throughout the entire defense to their advantage this season. The rotation, especially up front on the defense, could help as the season goes on.