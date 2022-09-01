Miami (OH) Quarterback Brett Gabbert Provides Early Challenge For Kentucky's Defense

Kentucky's defense will face an immediate test on Saturday, in Miami (Ohio) quarterback Brett Gabbert.

The junior is back at the helm for the Redhawks following an impressive 2021 season, where he threw for 2,648 yards and hurled 26 touchdowns, earning him a Third-Team All-MAC selection along the way.

"They have a really good quarterback. So, anytime you are really well coached, and you have a good quarterback, I can promise you this, they’re ready to come in here and play," UK head coach Mark Stoops said. "(Gabbert) can play at a high level. They want to take their shots. They’re going to get the ball down the field. They’re very efficient in their run game, not overly complex. They dress it up with a lot of people on the perimeter. They set up shots to set up plays down the field in a creative way which, will make us really be prepared.”

Gabbert went on a tear to finish his second full season. In Miami's final five games, he threw 17 touchdowns and just four interceptions. His most impressive showing came in November against Ohio, as he completed 32 passes for 492 yards and five scores.

“He’s athletic, he’s experienced and can make all the throws. He’s just a good football player. We all understand that when you watch a team play and you see a quarterback that’s poised, creative and does what’s necessary to lead his team, he’s just a very good player. A lot of respect for him,” Stoops said.

The junior has been mentioned in the same vein as Kentucky QB Will Levis. Both players have been tabbed to the following:

One of 50 "players to watch" for 2022 Walter Camp Player of the Year Award

Maxwell Award Watch List

Davey O'Brien Watch List

Defensive coordinator Brad White see's plenty of positive qualities in Gabbert:

“Ball placement. I think he’s really savvy, he throws a really catchable deep ball. I think he doesn’t get rattled. He’s an uber competitor in that regard. Been playing since, essentially, his freshman year," White said. "When you watch him play at Iowa, in game one, in that kind of environment at night as a true freshman and not get rattled. So you know the kid’s a gamer.”

The Miami QB enters this season with two years of eligibility left. He's chasing school history, as he currently ranks in the top-10 in the following categories:

Completions (376)

Passing Yards (5,443)

Completion percentage (.579)

Passing Touchdowns (41)

Kentucky is well aware of what Gabbert will bring under center come Saturday:

"They want to push it down the field. They feel really good about their quarterback, and rightfully so, he's really good," defensive backs coach Chris Collins said.

"We respect his play. I mean, he's a good quarterback. And we've seen throughout film what he can do and how they stretch the field downfield and we are open to accepting their competition and going out there and making plays," said sophomore nickel back Andru Phillips.

The Wildcats are currently 16-point favorites over the Redhawks. Kickoff between the two on Sept. 3 is set for 7 p.m. EST as Levis and Gabbert go toe-to-toe. The matchup can be viewed on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

