Mississippi State Opens as Betting Favorite Over Kentucky

Opening lines have the Bulldogs as touchdown favorites over the Wildcats

Week seven betting lines are here, and Kentucky is an underdog for the third time this season and the first time at home. 

The Action Network currently has Mississippi State as a 6.5-point consensus favorite over the Wildcats: 

  • DraftKings: Miss State -6.5
  • FanDuel: Miss State -6.5
  • PointsBet: Miss State -6
  • Caesars Sportsbook: Miss State -6

Kentucky (4-2, 1-2 SEC) is looking to avoid a three-game losing streak for the second season in a row, while the Bulldogs (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will enter Kroger Field fresh off of a 40-17 beatdown of the Arkansas Razorbacks. 

ESPN's Football Power Index currently gives Mississippi State a 59.8 percent chance to defeat the Wildcats away from home.

UK is 4-2 against the spread this season, Miss State is 4-1-1 ATS. Kickoff between the cross-division rivals is set for 7:30 p.m. EST on Oct. 15 and will air on the SEC Network. 

Wildcats Today will have updates on betting lines, news, injuries and more in the lead-up to Kentucky's matchup against Mississippi State

