Report: NC State QB Devin Leary Expected to Transfer to Kentucky

Kentucky football has found its quarterback for the 2023 season.

NC State quarterback Devin Leary announced that he is making the jump to Lexington, joining the Wildcats for his final year of eligibility in 2023, per On3's Matt Zenitz.

Hayes Fawcett has since confirmed the report.

Across five seasons in Raleigh, Leary compiled 6,807 passing yards, 62 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He has also ran for five scores as a member of the Wolfpack from 2018-22.

After redshirting in 2018, he became the first freshman to start for NC State at QB since 2010.

In 2020, Leary's season was cut short in the fourth game of the season, as he suffered a broken fibula. He would rehab and come back better than ever in 2021, breaking out by throwing for 3,433 yards, 35 touchdowns (program record) and five interceptions, leading NC State to a 9-3 record.

Leary was touted as an NFL Draft prospect coming into this season, but injuries would again hamper his season. On Oct. 8, he went down with a torn pectoral on his throwing side. Reports have since stated that he should be back to throwing at some point in March.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder out of Sicklerville, New Jersey was a 4-star prospect and the No. 16 pro-style QB in the 2018 class, per 247Sports Composite. He's now set to head to a program that is welcoming back offensive coordinator Liam Coen, a pro-style OC that propelled former UK quarterback Will Levis to extreme heights in 2021.

Kentucky currently has three QBs (Kaiya Sheron, Destin Wade, Deuce Hogan) set to return to Lexington next year as of now, but none of the trio is thought to be at high enough of a level currently to consistently start under center in the SEC.

Leary will bring plenty of experience and arm talent to the Bluegrass.

